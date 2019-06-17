For a Better Future: The Winners of the International Competition 'Beyond Bauhaus - Prototyping the Future'

Nearly 1.500 applicants from 50 countries responded to the 'Germany - Land of Ideas' initiative call for submissions

BERLIN, June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The initiative 'Germany - Land of Ideas' is proud to announce the twenty winners of the international competition 'beyond bauhaus - prototyping the future'. They were selected by an international jury.

Two award-winning projects come from Israel: Nanocellulose Desert Shelter, a sustainable building material made from recycled natural fibres, and ECOncrete, an environmentally friendly concrete transforms coastal areas into healthy ecosystems. Further information can be found here.

With 'beyond bauhaus - prototyping the future,' 'Germany - Land of Ideas,' together with the German Federal Foreign Office, Lotto Stiftung Berlin and SAP sought forward-looking design concepts against the backdrop of the centennial anniversary of the Bauhaus. The concepts were to address relevant social issues and contribute to making the world a fairer, more sustainable and better place.

From 16 August to 1 September 2019, the award winners will present their projects in an exhibition at Aufbau Haus Berlin, Germany.

Further information see www.beyondbauhaus.com.

About the 'Germany - Land of Ideas' initiative

'Germany - Land of Ideas' is an initiative of the Federal Government and German industry. Its aim is to enhance Germany's international visibility and to engage in dialogue with other countries.

