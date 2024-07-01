FOOTBALL STAR, DIDIER DROGBA, SHINES BRIGHT AMONG THE WINNERS OF THE 28TH EDITION OF THE FAIR PLAY MENARINI INTERNATIONAL AWARD

FLORENCE, Italy, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- There is no end to the surprises at the Fair Play Menarini International Award. The Award Jury has added another global football legend, Didier Drogba, to the list of winners of the 2024 edition.

An undisputed champion, twice named African Footballer of the Year (in 2006 and 2009), with his goals, Drogba led the Ivory Coast to its first historic qualification to the final stage of the World Cup in 2006. With an impressive 65 goals, he is the all-time top goal scorer with the Ivory Coast team, nicknamed the 'Elephants'.

In Europe, he was part of the golden era with Chelsea, winning four League titles with the club, four FA Cups and, in 2012, the club's first Champions League, becoming a symbol of English football in the 21st century. He was also the first African football player to score 100 goals in the Premier League.

Not just football and triumphs on the pitch, throughout his career, Drogba repeatedly campaigned for an end to the hostilities of the civil war that has blighted the Ivory Coast for decades. His speech broadcast in October 2005, when he and his national team qualified for the World Cup in Germany, where he got down on his knees to beg the Ivorian people to lay down their arms and organise free elections, has remained etched in the collective memory. In 2007, he was appointed Goodwill Ambassador for the fight against poverty by the United Nations.

The Members of the Board of the Fair Play Menarini Foundation, Antonello Biscini, Valeria Speroni Cardi and Ennio Troiano, are delighted to welcome a football legend and a fine example of ethics, loyalty, and respect on the roster of this year's winners.

Didier Drogba and the other champions of the 28th edition will take the stage of the Roman Theatre in Fiesole on Thursday, July 4 during the awards ceremony.

For further information: www.fairplaymenarini.com

Here are the winners of the 28th Fair Play Menarini International Award:



DIDIER DROGBA

SAMUEL ETO'O

MARCO BELINELLI

FEDERICO BUFFA

FABIO CANNAVARO

ALESSANDRO COSTACURTA

GIUSEPPE DOSSENA

CIRO FERRARA

CESARE FIORIO

FRANCESCA LOLLOBRIGIDA

GIAN PAOLO MONTALI

CESARE PRANDELLI

ROBERTO RIGALI

CLEMENTE RUSSO

AMBRA SABATINI

