Football Legends Zanetti and Rivaldo Champion MagiCup 2026 at Walt Disney World Resort -- A Tournament Where Grassroots Challengers Face Elite Academies Head-On

LONDON, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MagiCup today announced the launch of the 2026 MagiCup, an international youth football tournament taking place June 1-5, 2026, at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida. The inaugural event will bring together elite academies and grassroots teams from around the world in a 7v7 invitational for Boys U12/U13 (2013–2014). Beyond the tournament, the MagiCup movement is supported by global ambassadors Javier Zanetti, Rivaldo, Iván Córdoba, Andriy Shevchenko and many more.

"MagiCup is inclusion. It is every child's dream. I would've loved to participate in an event like this as a child. I'm honored to support this movement aimed at providing access to opportunities and hope that it leads with time to a child achieving their own dream. What better time to start a movement this powerful than the same summer as the World Cup putting even more eyes on sport. As part of the IdeaSport family at Walt Disney World Resort, I am excited to extend my support of youth development through the MagiCup and continuing to show the possibilities with sport. There's never been an opportunity like this to bring kids together from around the world," said Javier Zanetti, global ambassador and Inter Milan legend.

MagiCup is a new global platform that gives young players from every background the chance to compete on equal footing, be seen on a world stage and experience the true spirit of football.

The tournament itself unites 20 of the world's most successful football academies, among them Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Manchester City, PSG and Boca Juniors, with inspiring grassroots teams representing diverse communities around the world. Confirmed participants already include teams from Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ukraine, Brazil, Colombia, Argentina and Barbados, with many more to be announced.

Joining Zanetti are football icons, such as Rivaldo, Iván Córdoba and Andriy Shevchenko, all committed to supporting health and education through sports. Rivaldo said:

"I have a feeling that the MagiCup will have an unforgettable impact on each child that participates. I believe they will have the opportunity to dream differently, to dream bigger. Living out a dream takes hope within and support from someone else. MagiCup is something I wish I'd had access to when I fought so hard to achieve my own dream. It is a real honor to support MagiCup, an experience dedicated to kids. I truly believe that sport is a school of values and to live this adventure in such a magical place like Disney, where kids' dreams can become real, makes it all even more unforgettable for everyone."

Founded by Eduardo Frisicaro, owner of IdeaSport presented by Walt Disney World, a premier football academy at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, MagiCup was created to address one of the world's most persistent challenges: equitable access to opportunity. While hundreds of millions of children play football globally, only a small fraction gain access to structured pathways, international exposure, or life-shaping experiences. MagiCup, through its partnership with PVBLIC Foundation, Inc., and alignment with the United Nations Football for the Goals initiative, is designed as a global platform where sport advances education, inclusion, and long-term development outcomes.

The MagiCup story will be chronicled in an episodic documentary following the teams on and off the pitch. Michael Colangelo, AAU Chief Content Officer and former ESPN/Disney Sports Executive Producer and Storyteller, will lead the charge capturing the stories from five continents, from war torn Ukraine to the remote villages in the Andes Mountains delivering stories of hope and promise.

The tournament will be staged at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, a 260+-acre venue featuring 17 multi-purpose fields, a 9,500-seat stadium, and a professional-grade production center capable of broadcasting matches globally. MagiCup teams will experience elite competition with an ultimate team bonding experience from May 30 – June 7, 2026.

Since 1997, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex has hosted athletes from over 70 countries across more than 70 sports. Designed to pair world-class facilities with Disney and ESPN production capabilities, it has become a hub for international tournaments and youth sports excellence.

MagiCup goes beyond a tournament. It is a global movement redefining opportunity in youth sports, creating pathways where youth athletes can reach their full potential.

For more information, visit www.magicup.com.

