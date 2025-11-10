Football for Humanity Wraps Up in Kuwait, Blending Diplomacy and Humanitarian Action to Aid Palestinian Children

KUWAIT CITY, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kuwait has concluded the first edition of the Football for Humanity initiative — a UN-backed diplomatic sports initiative dedicated this year to children in Palestine.

The Closing Ceremony of Football For Humanity

Held under the patronage Kuwait's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the initiative was organized in partnership with the UN— represented by UNESCO, WHO, UNICEF, and the Office of the UN Resident Coordinator in Kuwait — and supported by the FIFA Talent Development Scheme via Kuwait FA, 11 participating embassies, and Kuwait's private sector, in an effort to harness football to advance humanitarian diplomacy and deliver tangible support to children affected by crises.

H.E. Minister Plenipotentiary Abdulaziz Saud Al-Jarallah, Assistant Foreign Minister for International Organizations Affairs, said: "The success of Football for Humanity reaffirms Kuwait's commitment to humanitarian diplomacy and global cooperation in promoting peace and supporting vulnerable communities. We value the partnership of the UN and participating embassies in Kuwait and look forward to building on this diplomatic engagement in future editions."

H.E. Ghada Hatem ElTahir, Representative of the UN Secretary-General and Resident Coordinator in the State of Kuwait, said: "The success of Football for Humanity reflects the strong partnership between Kuwait and the UN in advancing humanitarian efforts and sustainable development. We look forward to building on this momentum in future editions with broader reach and deeper impact."

Sheikha Intisar Salem Al-Ali Al-Sabah, Chairperson of Al-Nowair Non-Profit Foundation, Chair of the Organizing Committee, said: "As the first edition of Football for Humanity concludes, we take great pride of the success of this unique Kuwaiti, UN, and diplomatic collaboration that opened new horizons for using sport to build peace for children worldwide. What we accomplished was only possible through our partners' shared belief in equal opportunities for children in crisis-affected communities, and we see this as the beginning of a global movement that puts humanity at the heart of football."

Over 400 boys and girls aged 8–12 of different nationalities joined a youth tournament supporting children in Palestine. Featuring a Kuwait U-17 women's exhibition match, and self-managed, referee-free games rewarding sportsmanship over scores. Football for Humanity has extended its charity auction to 20 November, with proceeds supporting Palestinian children via the Kuwait Red Crescent Society.

