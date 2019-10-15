FoodTreX London Food Travel Summit Now Part Of Prestigious London Travel Week

FoodTreX London is all about the Business of Food Travel. It connects destinations, entrepreneurs and key stakeholders from around the world in a full day of TedX style presentations from industry luminaries about how to leverage the power of food tourism. Just a few of this year's speakers include award-winning radio personality Chantal Cooke (Passion for the Planet, UK); Aashi Vel (TravelingSpoon.com, USA); Raj Gyawali (Socialtours, Nepal); Justin Hawke (Moor Beer, UK); and award-winning journalist Veruska Anconitano. Closing the day is the 2019 FoodTrekking Awards ceremony recognising excellence and innovation in culinary tourism experiences around the world.

Anyone working in the extended food, beverage, tourism and hospitality trade is invited to attend. Registration is £349 for the full day. Learn more about FoodTreX London and register at bit.ly/ftx-london-2019.

ABOUT LONDON TRAVEL WEEK

London Travel Week is a week-long festival of events for travel trade professionals taking place every year in the first week of November. As the industry's global meeting place, London Travel Week brings together the world's entire travel trade community to shape the next 12 months of tourism through product launches, summits, parties, award ceremonies and more. London Travel Week is a one-stop-shop that showcases must-attend events taking place around WTM London to help travel trade professionals make the most of their experience at WTM and their time in London. For more information about London Travel Week, please visit https://londontravelweek.wtm.com.

ABOUT THE WORLD FOOD TRAVEL ASSOCIATION (WFTA)

The WFTA is a non-profit organisation that was founded in 2001 by its current executive director Erik Wolf. Today it continues to be recognised as the world's leading authority on food/culinary/gastronomy tourism. The Association's mission is to preserve and promote culinary cultures through hospitality and travel. The organisation produces events under its FoodTreX brand, as well as industry-leading research; professional training seminars; handbooks; an annual awards programme to recognise excellence and innovation in food tourism; and other destination development tools for culinary destinations. The organisation also hosts an online community for culinary travel trade professionals at GastroTerra.org. For more information about the World Food Travel Association please visit www.WorldFoodTravel.org.

