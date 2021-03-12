Food Union Innovates Flavours That Entice Consumers In Denmark

RIGA, Latvia, March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As a Fast Moving Consumer Good Company operating in several European markets, Food Union must craft products featuring unique flavours tied to local preferences to grow its local brands and deliver innovative ice cream. "A consumer-focused company needs to show that it grasps the preferences of its different consumer bases and is able to deliver new and innovative products based on these nuances," says Normunds Staņēvičs, CEO of Food Union Europe.

Flavours Unique to Denmark

In Denmark, Food Union Group is represented by ice cream producer Premier Is and ice cream door-step-delivery service company Hjem Is. Danish consumers have a craving for salty licorice, which is why Premier Is's Bourbon Vanilla ice cream, a flavour that offers both a licorice sauce and coating, is a national favorite. Though they enjoy this flavour all year round, Danes usually enjoy water-based ice cream in the summertime and indulge in creamy ice cream in colder seasons.

Food Union also found that Danes living in cities gravitate toward vegan and organic products innovated with fusion flavours such as mint and chocolate. While "in the countryside the most popular ice cream items are nougat, vanilla with blackcurrants and traditional stracciatella cones," adds Thomas Duhold Marcher, Marketing and Innovation Manager at Premier Is.

Regional Origins; Global Potential

Food Union's success grows from its ability to give each local and national business the freedom to research and develop products that will resonate with local customers. "We need to ensure that we create brands based on flavours and tastes that appeal to each market. We aim to introduce these products in new markets to create the same kind of 'wow' response among customers elsewhere," says Mr. Stanevics.

ABOUT FOOD UNION

Food Union is the leading ice cream producer in the Baltics and Denmark, and the group holds a strong market position in Norway, Romania, Russia and Belarus. Food Union develops local brands and delivers products in the premium snacking, ice-cream and dairy categories.

The company is backed by Hong Kong-based investment company Meridian Capital Limited, and one of Asia's largest private capital firms, PAG. They became Food Union shareholders in 2015 and 2018 in order to finance the construction of two dairy plants in China and facilitate the company's dynamic expansion into this market.

SOURCE Food Union