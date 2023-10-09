Food Texture Market worth $18.8 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Food Texture Market is projected to reach USD 18.8 billion by 2028 from USD 14.3 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2023 to 2028 according to a report published by MarketsandMarkets™. The market for food texturizers is experiencing growth due to the increasing demand for convenience and ready-to-eat food products, especially in the developing world.

Increase in demand for clean-label products and consumer health and wellness trends to drive the market growth of food textures.

Consumers in developed countries are increasingly seeking food products that do not contain artificial or synthetic additives due to the potential long-term negative health effects. To achieve the desired texture and extend the shelf-life of products, manufacturers are turning to natural preservatives, thickeners, and sweeteners. As people become more health-conscious, they are looking for minimally processed and naturally sourced food and beverage options.

The trend towards clean-label products is gaining momentum in the packaged food industry worldwide. Consumers are interested in knowing the ingredients and manufacturing processes used in their food products. They are also willing to pay more for products that they perceive to be clean and free of harmful additives. Consumers are paying closer attention to labels and nutritional information when making purchasing decisions than ever before. Natural food texturizers are considered clean-label products, and this is expected to drive the growth of the overall food texture market.

By source, the natural segment dominated the food texture market.

Food texturizers have been traditionally extracted and processed from natural sources. Some of the traditional texturizers are cornstarch, gelatin, agar agar, and pectin, among others. They have been popular and are thus commercialized more in the market when compared to synthetic and semi-synthetic texturizers. Moreover, this segment is also projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast because of its high demand among consumers. Consumer inclination towards food additives such as natural texturizers is on a spike due to their perceived health benefits and sustainability, thereby driving the growth of naturally sourced texturizers.

North America dominated the food texture market during the study period.

The North American region dominates the Food Texture Market. It also plays a significant role in boosting the market growth of the food texture industry during the forecast period. North America has a well-established food & beverage industry, with the presence of many leading manufacturers such as Tyson Foods (US), The Coca Cola Company (US), Mondelez International (US), General Mills (US), The Kraft Heinz Company (US), among others. The US, which is a major country in North America, is also one of the top 10 exporters of cellulose and its chemical derivatives and pectin. Canada is among one of the top 10 exporters of gelatin. This reflects the high production of various types of food texturizers in the region.

The key players in this region include ADM (US), International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (US), DSM (US), and CP Kelco US Inc. (US). The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the food texture market with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

