Food Supplement Market to Hit $345.13 Billion by 2031, Fueled by Preventive Health, Personalized Nutrition, and Functional Innovations | DataM Intelligence

News provided by

DataM Intelligence 4 Market Research LLP

08 Sep, 2025, 14:30 GMT

AUSTIN, Texas and TOKYO, Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Food Supplement Market Size reached US$172.89 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach US$345.13 billion by 2031, with a robust CAGR of 8.4% from 2024 to 2031. This surge underscores growing preventive health awareness, lifestyle-related disease prevalence, and consumer demand for personalized nutrition and functional nutrition solutions.

Segmentation Insights

By Ingredient

In 2024, the vitamins category commanded a dominant share, estimated at approximately 37.5% of the U.S. food supplements market. Botanical extracts, minerals, and omega fatty acids maintained strong positions-especially in cardiovascular, cognitive, and anti-aging applications. Proteins and amino acids saw accelerated adoption in fitness and sports nutrition sectors, while emerging niches like plant-based and clean-label ingredients expanded rapidly.

By Form

Tablets remained the mainstream delivery format due to cost-efficiency and ease of production, while powder supplements in the U.S. market were growing at a projected CAGR of 9.8% between 2025 and 2033. Gummies and soft gels captured incremental growth, especially among children and convenience-seeking consumers. Liquids, though niche, reinforced demand for rapid absorption and functional beverages.

Download Exclusive PDF Sample Report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/food-supplement-market

By Application

General health accounted for the broadest adoption, supported by immunity and energy-focused products. Post-pandemic shifts bolstered immunity supplements, while weight management and metabolic wellness products continued ascending. Bone, joint, gastrointestinal, cardiac, and diabetes-focused supplements responded to demographic shifts, particularly in aging societies.

By End-User

Adults comprised the largest segment, with approximately 63.5% of U.S. dietary supplement revenue from adult-targeted products in 2024-translating to around US$40 billion. Geriatric, prenatal, and infant segments grew due to targeted formulations. Infant supplements-expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.9%-highlight rising parental concern on early-life nutrition.

Regional Spotlight

USA Food Supplements Market

The U.S. food supplements market was US$63.92 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$124.22 billion by 2033, registering a CAGR of 7.7%. Vitamins represented 37.5% share US$24 billion. The powdered segment, forecasted at CAGR of 9.8%, reflects consumer enthusiasm for convenience and high-protein diets. Adult users drove 63.5% of the revenue (US$40B), males and females equally focusing on immunity, energy, and heart-healthy products.

Japan Food Supplement Market

In Japan, the Food Supplement Market was valued at US$17.12 billion in 2023 and expected to reach US$23.49 billion by 2031, growing at 8.49% CAGR. The anti/healthy ageing application segment alone stood at US$1.79 billion in 2023 and is projected at US$4.34 billion by 2031, growing at an impressive 11.8% CAGR. Use of vitamins leads the ingredient mix.

Download Customized Sample Report as per Your Business Requirement: https://www.datamintelligence.com/customize/food-supplement-market

U.S. & Japan – Recent Developments and Strategic Trends

  • U.S.: The supplement sector is experiencing consolidation, with key players expanding via M&A to diversify into immunity, cognitive wellness, and beauty-from-within formulas. Recent product launches incorporate AI-driven personalization based on health data and DNA, helping brands deliver tailored formulations. Increased regulatory scrutiny, particularly around structure-function claims, has sharpened the focus on scientific substantiation and clean-label manufacturing.
  • Japan: The aging demographic continues to shape demand-especially for cognitive and mobility-enhancing supplements. Recent strategic alliances between pharma and food companies are accelerating the launch of multi-functional products combining probiotics, minerals, and omega-3s. Regulatory agencies are reinforcing guidelines around safety, transparency and clinical validation to uphold consumer trust.

The Nutritional Supplements Market Size is estimated at US$385.83 billion in 2024, expected to surpass US$758.99 billion by 2034, growing at a 7% CAGR. The Asia-Pacific regional market accounted for US$138.90 billion in 2024, growing at 7.2% CAGR. In North America broadly, the dietary supplements market was US$56.55 billion in 2024 with a forecasted CAGR of 5.65%.

Positioning DataM Intelligence – Authoritative Power in Industry Insight

At DataM Intelligence, our mission is to empower business leaders, brands, and investors with unbiased, data-driven guidance. Through meticulously analyzed market sizes, precise segmentation, and incisive regional forecasting, we elevate strategic decision-making in the food supplement landscape.

Our latest report delivers:

  • Rigorous quantitative breakdowns across ingredients, forms, applications, and consumer demographics.
  • Country-level insights grounded in verified data: U.S. market size at US$63.92B (2024); Japan at US$17.12B (2023).
  • Forward-looking intelligence on emerging drivers such as anti-aging supplements in Japan projected to exceed US$4.3B by 2031.
  • Timely coverage of M&A activity, AI personalization strategies, and regulatory trends reshaping the industry.

Initiatives in the 2025 Food Supplement Industry:

1. Bloom Nutrition's Creatine Gummies Launch

  • Company: Bloom Nutrition, Austin-based wellness brand founded by Mari Llewellyn.
  • Project: Successfully launched berry-flavored, sugar-free Creatine Gummies exclusively.

2. Rebecca Zamolo's Molo Fertility Supplement Brand

  • Company: Molo, founded by YouTuber Rebecca.
  • Project: Launch of a fertility-focused supplement line, featuring:
    • Prenatal mix
    • Hormone balance mix
    • Conception mix
    • Combined ovulation & pregnancy test kit

3. Codex Labs' Microbiome-Friendly Supplement Innovations

  • Company: Codex Labs, a biotech wellness company.
  • Project: Launch of clinically tested ingestible supplements addressing gut integrity, inflammation, and microbiome balance. These products are:
    • Microbiome-friendly
    • Vegan, cruelty-free, sustainable
    • Developed using biotech-ferment-based PreservX technology (FDA-GRAS)

Purchase This Exclusive Report at USD 4350 Only: https://www.datamintelligence.com/buy-now-page?report=food-supplement-market

Conclusion

With the Food Supplement Market heading toward US$345.13 billion by 2031, DataM Intelligence advises stakeholders to focus on high-growth elements: anti-aging supplements, powdered and gummy forms, and the potent synergy of personalization and functional ingredients. The U.S. remains a mature, high-volume market, while Japan offers pronounced growth driven by demographic shifts.

Leaders who combine scientific credibility, consumer-centric innovation, and precision targeting will capture the greatest market upside.

Related Reports:

  1. Gummy Supplements Market Size to Surge from US$24.3B in 2023 to US$66.8B by 2031 at 13.6% CAGR
  2. Postbiotics Food Supplements Market Size to Soar from US$10.8M in 2023 to US$27.3M by 2031 at 10.5% CAGR.
  3. Pet Supplement Market Size Set to Thrive with Probiotics Holding 38% Market Share by 2025.
  4. Fertility Supplements Market Size to Double: Projected from US$2.23B in 2024 to US$4.74B by 2033 at 8.8% CAGR.

About DataM Intelligence

DataM Intelligence is a renowned provider of market research, delivering deep insights through pricing analysis, market share breakdowns, and competitive intelligence. The company specializes in strategic reports that guide businesses in high-growth sectors such as nutraceuticals and AI-driven health innovations.

To find out more, visit https://www.datamintelligence.com/ or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Sai Kiran
DataM Intelligence 4market Research LLP
Ground floor, DSL Abacus IT Park, Industrial Development Area
Uppal, Hyderabad, Telangana 500039
USA: +1 877-441-4866
Email: Sai.k@datamintelligence.com

Content Source: https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/food-supplement-market

Visit Our Website: https://www.datamintelligence.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1858619/3573087/DataM_Intelligence_Logo.jpg 

Also from this source

Probiotics Market Hits USD 108 Billion in 2031, Driven by Preventive Healthcare Trends | DataM Intelligence

Probiotics Market Hits USD 108 Billion in 2031, Driven by Preventive Healthcare Trends | DataM Intelligence

According to the latest report by DataM Intelligence, the Probiotics Market Size was USD 71.6 billion in 2024 and is projected to expand...
Fertility Supplements Market Size Projected to Reach US$ 4.74 Billion by 2033, Says DataM Intelligence

Fertility Supplements Market Size Projected to Reach US$ 4.74 Billion by 2033, Says DataM Intelligence

According to DataM Intelligence, the global fertility supplements market size reached US$ 2.23 Billion in 2024 from US$ 2.06 Billion in 2023 and is...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Health Care & Hospitals

Health Care & Hospitals

Supplementary Medicine

Supplementary Medicine

Food & Beverages

Food & Beverages

News Releases in Similar Topics