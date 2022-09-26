Food Safety Testing Market worth $31.1 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Food Safety Testing Market is estimated at USD 21.1 billion in 2022; it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% to reach USD 31.1 billion by 2027, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™.

The importance of food safety testing is rising as a result of growing public interest in food safety and quality issues, as well as the ability to broadcast these issues quickly via social media and the expansion of regulatory innovation, such as the Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA).

The meat, poultry and seafood segment by food tested is projected to achieve the highest CAGR growth in the food safety testing market.

Bacterial contamination takes place at all stages of slaughtering. Maximum contamination happens during defeathering or skinning owing to inappropriate animal handling and unhygienic conditions. Cross-contamination of products has been caused by improper equipment cleaning procedures. Bacterial contamination also results via scaling and eviscerating. Based on the HACCP food safety control system, the Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) has developed regulations to prevent the contamination of meat and poultry products in slaughterhouses and processing plants.

By target tested, the pathogen segment is projected to account for the highest market share in the food safety testing market.

Foodborne pathogens cause millions of cases of infectious gastrointestinal diseases each year, costing the global economy billions of dollars in medical expenses and lost productivity. It is expected that factors such as pathogen evolution, changes in agricultural and food production techniques, and changes in human host status will be responsible for the emergence of new foodborne pathogens and foodborne diseases. The COVID-19 pandemic will contribute to the expansion of the food testing market, to reduce the number of foodborne diseases caused by various types of contaminants.

The Rapid technology segment is projected to account for the highest market share in the food safety testing market over the forecast period.

Rapid technology is segmented into convenience-based PCR, immunoassay, and chromatography & spectrometry, which are used to test and identify contaminants through different means. The use of these methods also facilitates a huge reduction in the overall testing costs needed using traditional methods. Thus, their popularity amongst the startups and SME food manufacturing businesses, especially in China and India, is increasing significantly.

Europe is projected to achieve the highest market share in the food safety testing market.

According to the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) and the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), in 2018, the EU member states reported 5,146 foodborne outbreaks, affecting 48,365 people. Salmonella outbreaks in countries such as Slovakia, Spain, and Poland, accounted for 67% of the total outbreaks. Therefore, these outbreaks were mainly caused due to the consumption of eggs. In Europe, food safety policies are emphasized by Control Laboratories (CLs), National Reference Laboratories (NRLs), and EU Reference Laboratories (EURLs). These authorities aim at protecting consumers' health by ensuring the quality of the food supply chain. A growing number of food-borne illnesses, food contamination, and consumer awareness of food quality and safety are driving the growth of the market for food safety testing in Europe.

The key players in this market include SGS SA (Switzerland), Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg), Intertek Group plc (UK), Bureau Veritas (France), ALS Limited (Australia), TÜV SÜD (Germany), TÜV Nord Group (Germany), NEOGEN Corporation (US), Mérieux NutriSciences (US), AsureQuality (New Zealand), FoodChain ID (US), R J Hill Laboratories Limited (New Zealand), Microbac Laboratories, Inc. (US), Romer Labs (Austria), and Symbio Laboratories (Australia). These players in this market are focusing on increasing their presence through agreements and collaborations. These companies have a strong presence in North America, Asia Pacific and Europe. They also have manufacturing facilities along with strong distribution networks across these regions.

