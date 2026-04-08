Food Pathogen Testing Market worth $23.90 billion by 2031- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, The food pathogen testing market is expected to grow from USD 16.49 billion in 2026 to around USD 23.90 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of about 7.7%.

Food Pathogen Testing Market Size & Forecast

Market Size Available for Years: 2022–2031

2022–2031 2026 Market Size: USD 16.49 billion

USD 16.49 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 23.90 billion

USD 23.90 billion CAGR (2026–2031): 7.7%

Food Pathogen Testing Market Trends & Insights:

The food pathogen testing market is expected to grow at a steady rate due to the increase in foodborne illnesses and a growing awareness for food testing amongst consumers and regulatory authorities.

The Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the food pathogen testing market, with an estimated CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period.

Salmonella is estimated to dominate the market with a share of 31.7% in 2026.

The rapid segment is projected to witness a higher CAGR of 9.2% from 2026 to 2031.

The meat & poultry segment is expected to hold a dominant market share with 32.3% in 2026.

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The market for food pathogen testing is on the rise due to the rise in food safety concerns and the growth in global food trade. The food companies are under consistent pressure to keep the products safe, comply with all the regulations and safeguard the brand reputation. They are directing their attention to quicker detection, uniformity in testing reliability, and averting the risk factors to reduce contamination and eliminate recalls. In other words, complex and intensive food production systems are based on a system of structured testing programs to ensure quality and minimize losses. Meat and poultry, dairy, seafood, and fresh produce should be constantly checked, as meat and poultry, as well as dairy food, are highly prone to contamination. Traceability, supply chain transparency and sustainable food practices are other key areas that companies are increasingly focusing on. The implementation of automated laboratory procedures and a uniform testing routine is growing, which will assist in utilizing a credible and reproducible testing service. The testing of food products immediately influences product safety, shelf life and acceptance in the marketplace; thus, pathogen testing services are an essential need throughout the worldwide food industry. This has carried on with the steady demand within the marketplace.

Rapid technology is estimated to hold the largest share in the food pathogen testing market during the forecast period.

Rapid testing technologies are estimated to dominate the market during the forecast period. Quick testing technologies, such as PCR-based detection tests and immunoassays, are important in enhancing the efficiency of testing and response time. These technologies facilitate rapid detection of pathogens, decrease the turnaround period and enable rapid decision-making, which is vital in perishable food products and large volume supply chains. Rapid tests help develop increased control in contamination, lower the product holding time and enhance operational efficiency in the food companies. A requirement to have correct, high-throughput, and scalable testing services is increasing as the world's food systems grow complex and time-sensitive. To address these demands, service providers are rapidly migrating to a full-blooded diagnosis platform, and so, there is an emergent trend moving towards swift testing technologies as one of the primary segments of the market.

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Salmonella is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period.

It is estimated that Salmonella will be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. This is mainly because it is highly prevalent in various types of foods, and it has massive regulation across the world. Salmonella is usually related to meat, poultry, eggs and processed foods that demand routine and large-scale supply chain testing. Salmonella testing is a major concern for food companies, as it affects public health and could have a massive impact in case of an outbreak, on the company, including recalls and bans.

Meat & poultry and fruits & vegetables to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Meat & poultry and fruits & vegetables are expected to be the fastest-growing food categories tested in the global food pathogen testing market during the forecast period. These categories are highly vulnerable to contamination due to factors such as handling practices, environmental exposure, and supply chain complexity. Meat & poultry products are frequently associated with pathogens such as Salmonella and Campylobacter, while fruits & vegetables are often linked to contamination from water, soil, and post-harvest handling. The growth of fresh and minimally processed foods, in addition to the growth in global trade, is creating a rise in testing needed for these foods. Moreover, the increasing scrutiny of its regulators and an increasing consumer consciousness are compelling food processors to implement tougher testing standards. This means that the testing demand in meat and poultry, as well as in fruits and vegetables, will increase at a quicker rate as it will add to the general market expansion.

Top Companies in the Food Pathogen Testing Market

The report profiles key players such as SGS S.A. (Switzerland), Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg), UL LLC (US), Intertek Group Plc. (UK), ALS (Australia), TÜV SÜD (Germany), Mérieux Nutrisciences (US), Tentamus (Germany), Certified Group (US), Microbac Laboratories, Inc. (Pennsylvania), and others.

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Browse Adjacent Reports @ Food and Beverage Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Food Pathogen Safety Testing Equipment & Supplies Market by Type (Systems [Hybridization-Based, Chromatography-Based, Spectrometry-Based, Immunoassay-Based], Consumables & Supplies [Test Kits, Microbial Culture Media, Reagents & Other Consumables]), Food Tested (Meat & Poultry, Fish & Seafood, Processed Food, Fruits & Vegetables, Dairy Products, Cereals & Grains, Other Food Products), by Site (In-House Laboratories [Factory Labs], Outsourcing Facilities [Service Labs], Government Labs), Technology (Qualitative), and Region - Global Forecast to 2031

Rapid Food Testing Market by Target Tested (Pathogens, GMOs, Pesticides, Mycotoxins, Allergens, Heavy Metals), Food Tested (Meat, Poultry & Seafood, Dairy Products, Processed Foods, Fruits & Vegetables), Technology (Convenience-based Testing, PCR-based Testing, Immunoassay-based Testing, Chromatography & Spectrometry), End User (Food Manufacturers, Sood Service & Catering Companies, Retails & Supermarkets, Other End Users), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030

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