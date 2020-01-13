Food Packaging Market Size to Reach USD 606.3 Billion by 2026; Rising Demand for Active Packaging Solutions to Drive Market Growth: Fortune Business Insights™

- Key Companies Covered in Food Packaging Market Research Report are ExxonMobil Chemical, Tetra Pak International S.A., Constantia Flexibles, BALL CORPORATION, Amcor plc, DS Smith, Plastipak, Stora Enso, Berry Global Inc., and Mondi Group

PUNE, India, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Food Packaging Market size is set to touch USD 606.3 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. Rising demand and consumption of natural foodstuffs will be the prime factor driving the growth of this market in the approaching decade. Natural foods have a high comparative advantage over their processed counterparts. For instance, the Natural Institutes of Health recommend increasing the intake of eggs and liver as they are rich in choline, a substance vital for the healthy functioning of the brain. Further, fruits contain natural sugars that are essential for the body and do not put one at risk of diabetes and obesity, unlike artificial sugars contained in processed foods. Owing to these benefits, there is a growing inclination towards naturally available food items, which is being fueled even more by an increasingly sedentary lifestyle, high pollution levels, and lack of exercise.

Food Packaging Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

As per the new Fortune Business Insights report™, titled "Food Packaging Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Materials (Glass, Metal, Paper & Paperboard, Wood, and Plastics {Polypropylene, Polyethylene, PET, and Others}), By Product (Rigid, Semi-Rigid, and Flexible) By Application (Fruits & Vegetables, Bakery & Confectionery, Dairy Products, Meat, Poultry & Seafood, Sauces, Dressings and Condiments, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026", the value of this market stood at USD 393.6 billion in 2018.

To gain more insights into the market with a detailed table of content and figures, Click Here: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/food-packaging-market-101941

List of Top Players Covered in the Food Packaging Market Report:

ExxonMobil Chemical

Tetra Pak International S.A.

Constantia Flexibles

BALL CORPORATION

Amcor plc

DS Smith

Plastipak

Stora Enso

Berry Global Inc.

Mondi Group

Increasing Popularity of Active Packaging Mechanisms to Fuel the Market

Active packaging has emerged as an innovative solution for improving efficiency of food packaging. This technique prolongs the shelf-life of foodstuffs whilst maintaining their quality, making it one of the leading Food Packaging Market trends during the forecast period. Active packaging systems involve two methods for preserving the quality of packaged food: active scavenging (absorption) and active releasing (emission) methods. The scavenging system allows for the elimination of unnecessary and undesirable compounds and elements from the packaged food item. The releasing system adds beneficial compounds such as antioxidants and carbon dioxide into the food item, maintaining its freshness. These advantages will bode well for the market, according to the Food Packaging Market research.

Get Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/food-packaging-market-101941

Asia-Pacific to Hold Largest Share; Europe to Experience Considerable Growth

Although the market size in North America stood at USD 109.7 billion in 2018, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to dominate the Food Packaging Market share in the forthcoming years. This can be attributable to the increasing urban population and high rate of development of retail infrastructure, which have heightened the demand for packed foods. The region is also witnessing a steady rise in the demand for eco-friendly packaging solutions and owing to growing disposable income.

Europe is set to experience a high growth period on account of substantially high incomes in the region along with increasing demand for packaged food from western European countries. In North America, the market will be driven by the mushrooming number of fast food outlets and growing health consciousness among Americans. High demand for canned food will propel the market in Latin America, while the market in the Middle East and Africa will grow as a result of increasing demand for dairy and meat products.

Trend in Philipines Country: Metro Manila, Davao Region, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Central Visayas, Bicol, Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley, Caraga, Ilocos Region, MIMAROPA, Zamboanga Peninsula, Region XII, Eastern Visayas, Northern Mindanao, Western Visayas, Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao and more

Innovative Product Offerings to Stimulate Competitive Spirits of Players

According to the Food Packaging Market analysis, major players in this market are implementing measures such as increased R&D spending and the launch of novel products, to strengthen their presence.

The report additionally provides the following information:

Careful analysis of the share and growth patterns of different market segments;

In-depth evaluation of the leading factors, drivers, and restraints impacting the market;

Detailed assessment of the regional and competitive developments; and

Comprehensive research into the upcoming trends and future prospects of the market.

Speak to Analyst https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/food-packaging-market-101941

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction

Research Scope



Market Segmentation



Research Methodology



Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers



Market Restraints



Market Opportunities

Key Insights

Key Emerging Trends in Global Market



Key Developments: Mergers, Acquisition, Partnership, etc.



Latest Technological Advancements



Insights on Regulatory Scenario



Porters Five Forces Analysis

Food Packaging Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Material

Key Findings

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Material

Glass



Metal



Paper & Paperboard



Wood



Plastics



Polypropylene (PP)





Polyethylene (PE)





Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)





Others

TOC Continued…!

Request for Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/food-packaging-market-101941

Key Industry Developments:

August 2019 : Amcor plc developed lightweight PET bottles in Brazil to serve pasteurized beer. The product will also provide the company with a platform to cater to a wider spectrum of consumers in Latin America .

Amcor plc developed lightweight PET bottles in to serve pasteurized beer. The product will also provide the company with a platform to cater to a wider spectrum of consumers in . April 2019 : Tetra Pak unveiled its Industry 4.0-based connected packaging platform, designed to provide interactive health information about dairy and juice products on the company's cartons. Producers will also be able to use the platform to improve their production processes as well as streamline their supply chain logistics.

Have a Look at Related Reports

Bioplastics Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Biodegradable and Non-biodegradable), By Application (Rigid Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Textiles, Automotive & Transportation, Agriculture & Horticulture, Consumer Goods, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Polyethylene (PE) Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (HDPE, LDPE, LLDPE), By End User (Packaging, Automotive, Infrastructure & Construction, Consumer Goods/Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceutical, Electrical & Electronics, Agriculture, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Polypropylene (PP) Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Homopolymer, Copolymer), By End User (Packaging, Automotive, Infrastructure & Construction, Consumer Goods/Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Electrical & Electronics, Agriculture, Others), and Regional Forecast 2019-2026

Polymer Foam Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Polyurethane (PU), Polystyrene (PS), Polyethylene (PE), Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) and Others), By Application (Automotive, Building & Construction, Packaging, Furniture, Appliances, Apparel and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Polyurethane (PU) Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Rigid Foam, Flexible Foam, Molded Foam, Elastomers, Adhesives & Sealants, Coatings, and Others), By Application (Furniture, Construction, Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, Packaging, Footwear, and Others), and Regional Forecast 2019-2026

Blow Molded Plastics Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Resin (Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET), Polyethylene (PE), Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Polystyrene (PS), and Others), By Molding Method (Extrusion Blow Molding, Injection Blow Molding, Stretch Blow Molding, Rotational Blow Molding), By Application (Transportation, Packaging, Building & Construction, Electrical & Electronics), and Regional Forecast 2019-2026

Paints and Coatings Additives Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Dispersing Agent, Rheology Agent, Leveling Agent, Anti-foaming Agent, Adhesion Promoting Agent, and Others), By Application (Automotive, Architectural, Wood, Industrial, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Read Press Release: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/food-packaging-market-9500

Top Trends Covered: packaging for food, packaging of food, plastic food packaging, plastic packaging, food box packaging, what is food packaging, food packaging design, food packaging materials, packaging materials, packaging food products, food packaging products, food packaging containers, packaging design, food packaging companies, food packaging machine, food packaging boxes, food packaging bags, packaging machine, food boxes, plastic packaging for food, food packaging uk, food packaging company, packaging supplies, food packaging material, food product packaging.

Related Queries:

castaway food packaging

alpha food packaging

food packing machine

sustainable packaging

compostable food packaging

food packaging machines

eco friendly packaging

innovative food packaging

eco food packaging

grace food processing & packaging machinery

food packaging jobs near me

food box packaging

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1-424-253-0390

UK : +44-2071-939123

APAC : +91-744-740-1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

Linkedin | Twitter | Blogs

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1075608/Food_Packaging_Market.jpg



Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/881202/Fortune_Business_Insights_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Fortune Business Insights