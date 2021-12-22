Food Logistics Awards ThroughPut Inc as a 2021 Top Software & Technology Provider

This award honors software and technology providers that ensure a safe, efficient and reliable global cold food and beverage supply chain.

PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Food Logistics , the only publication exclusively dedicated to covering the movement of product through the global cold food supply chain, awarded ThroughPut Inc as a 2021 Top Software & Technology Providers. This honor is bestowed upon the top software and technology providers that ensure a safe, efficient and reliable global cold food and beverage supply chain.

The ThroughPut platform actively supports businesses around the globe, including some of the largest food processing, packaging, and retail giants in the world. ThroughPut AI software leverages AI on clients' existing data to analyze, visualize and offer actionable recommendations for the greatest impacts and prioritization for supply chain resiliency. At a time when global supply chain disruptions have become rampant and volatile market shifts are becoming increasingly unpredictable, ThroughPut focuses on end-to-end supply chain optimization to ensure business resilience and profitably continuity. With this vision, the company has already operationalized over 40 million supply chain processes for clients to minimize the wastage of resources and drive sustainable solutions.

"Software developments and emerging technologies are what make the world go 'round. They're what make supply chains move, even when the world stops. They're what keeps people, products and plants safe. They provide traceability, visibility, efficiency and credibility. And, the winners from this year's award prove that there are no limitations to what software and technology can do in the supply chain space," says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive.

"ThroughPut is honored to receive this recognition from Food Logistics Magazine. It's a true privilege to be part of an extraordinary group of team members, customers, advisors, investors, and supporters who are passionate about solving real end-to-end food and beverage supply chain problems," said Ali Raza, Founder and CEO of ThroughPut. "During the pandemic, our customers have enabled an incredible journey from the farms of South America, to the glass bottle manufacturers of the US, to supermarkets in Europe, and even the container ports in the Middle East, and beyond. ThroughPut has worked hard to provide both short-term and long-term solutions across the client organizations and their critical global supply chain networks. Our customers' increase in profitability and service levels are testament to what ThroughPut AI software has enabled, where previous players have fallen short."

Recipients of this year's award will be profiled in Food Logistics' Nov/Dec 2021 print issue. Go to www.FoodLogistics.com to view the full list of Top Software & Technology Providers. Go to https://www.foodlogistics.com/awards to learn more about other Food Logistics' awards.

About ThroughPut Inc

ThroughPut.ai is a Silicon Valley-based Supply Chain AI leader that puts Industrial Material Flow on Autopilot by leveraging existing Enterprise Data to achieve superior Business, Operations, Financial and Sustainability Results. ThroughPut's AI-powered Supply Chain software predicts Demand, reorients Production Capacity, reassigns Warehouse Space, and reorders Materials optimally, so businesses minimize overpromising and under-delivering. By way of ThroughPut's Supply Chain AI Orchestration software that sits on top of existing data architectures, ThroughPut improves material flow and free-cash-flow across the entire end-to-end value chain more than 5-times faster than leading contemporary solutions. The founding team is led by seasoned serial entrepreneurs with real-world AI, Supply Chain, Manufacturing, Transportation and Operational experience, from the shop-floor to the top-floor, at leading Fortune 500 Industrial Companies & pioneering Enterprise Technology companies.

To learn more about ThroughPut Inc, visit www.throughput.ai

