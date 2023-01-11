Food Ingredients Market to Reach $475.4 Billion, Globally, by 2031 at 5.8% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Rise in demand for processed food and functional ingredients, increase in demand for food, beverages and nutraceuticals due to the growing population, and rise in disposable income of consumers drive the global food ingredients market growth.

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Food Ingredients Market by Type (Flavors, Color Additives, Preservatives, Fat Replacers, Sweeteners, Stabilizers, Emulsifiers, and Binders, Thickeners, pH Control Agents, Nutrients, Others), by Application (Food and Beverages, Nutraceuticals, Animal Feed): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031." According to the report, the global food ingredients industry is estimated to generate $270.2 billion in 2021 and $475.4 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Rise in demand for packaged and processed food, an upsurge in the demand for natural food colors from various end-use industries, including food & beverages, bakery & confectionery, dairy products, meat & poultry, and seafood, rise in consumers' need for food, beverages and nutraceuticals due to the growing population, an increase in the demand for functional ingredients, and a rise in disposable income of consumers fuel the growth of the global food ingredients market. However, regulatory guidelines by government to regulate food ingredients hinder the market growth. On the other hand, product innovations, a rise in the trend of healthy eating, economic growth, and others present new opportunities in the market in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario

The global food ingredients market witnessed a slow growth during the COVID-19 pandemic as many countries considered food ingredients as non-essential items.

The supply chain was affected and travel restrictions and logistics suspensions hampered the import of food ingredients. Consumers were unable to purchase items during the government-mandated closure, thus affecting customer demand for the products.

Additionally, misfunctioning of restaurants and bars, geographically specialized sales channels, and government-enacted stay-at-home directives limited the purchase of food ingredients for commercial use.

The sweeteners segment to dominate the market in terms of revenue during the forecast period

Based on type, the sweeteners segment contributed to the largest share of more than two-fifths of the global food ingredients market in 2021, and is expected to lead the trail during the forecast period, owing to its wide variations, high market penetration and growing demand for low-calorie sweeteners. However, the preservatives segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 9.4% from 2022 to 2031. This is owing to the increased usage of preservatives in manufacturing of food and beverage products to cater to the market demand.

The food and beverages segment to maintain its dominance during the forecast period

Based on application, the food and beverages segment held the largest share of nearly three-fifths of the global food ingredients market in 2021, and is expected to maintain a prominent growth during the forecast period. This is due to the growing global population which is fueling the demand for food products, which in turn, is increasing the demand and sales of food ingredients. However, the animal feed segment is likely to exhibit the highest CAGR of 7.1% in 2031, owing to the increased demand from the animal feed industry for the production of feed binders and other products.

Asia-Pacific to garner the largest revenue by 2031

Based on region, Asia-Pacific was the largest market in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global food ingredients market and is anticipated to manifest the largest revenue growth through 2031, due to the increasing growth of the food and beverages industry and rising demand for organic food ingredients in the developing countries in Asia-Pacific. However, the market in North America and grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period, owing to the growth of the population and the increasing demand for food ingredients to maintain the production of food, beverages, and nutraceuticals in the region.

Leading Market Players

Nexira,

Ajinomoto Co., Inc.

Associated British Foods plc

Celanese Corporation

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Kerry Group Plc

Roquette Freres

Sdzucker AG

Tate and Lyle, Plc.

Akzo Nobel N.V.

BASF SE

Clariant

Evonik Industries

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Solvay

Kemin Industries, Inc.

Chemelco International B.V.

Givaudan International SA

Palsgaard A/S

Univar Solutions Inc.

Corbion Inc.

J.M. Huber Corporation

Kao Corporation

Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG

Ashland

Novozymes A/S

Kalsec, Inc.

Glanbia Plc

RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC.

FDL Ltd.

ATP Group

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Cargill, Incorporated

Ingredion Incorporated

AromataGroup SRL

The report analyzes these key players of the global food ingredients market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.

