Food Emulsifiers Market worth $4.6 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Food Emulsifiers Market is estimated to be valued at USD 3.6 billion in 2023. It is projected to reach USD 4.6 billion by 2028, recording a CAGR of 4.9% from 2023 to 2028 according to a report published by MarketsandMarkets™. Some macroeconomic and microeconomic elements that have been prevalent in some important countries have had an impact on the global food emulsifiers market. In terms of value sales, this would be strong enough to significantly influence the market during the predicted period. The rise in consumption of convenience foods and bakery products, changing lifestyles, and consumption patterns drive the demand in the food emulsifiers market.

Mono- & Di-Glycerides and their Derivatives hold the largest market share for food emulsifiers in 2023.

Mono- & di-Glycerides and their derivatives have become increasingly prevalent in the food industry due to their emulsifying and stabilizing properties, which can improve the texture, consistency, and shelf-life of food products. This type of food emulsifier is more commonly used than other types due to its cost-effectiveness, versatility, neutral flavor, clean label status, unique properties, and suitability for plant-based diets. Mono- and diglycerides are derived from natural sources such as vegetable oils, and their non-toxic and non-allergenic properties make them an attractive option for clean-label products. They are also easy to use and have unique properties that make them ideal for specific food products, such as bakery goods and dairy products. Moreover, the increasing popularity of plant-based and vegan diets has further driven the demand for mono- and diglycerides in the food industry. This has led to an increase in the use of mono- & di-Glycerides and their derivatives in various food products and has resulted in the growth of the food emulsifiers market.

The bakery products by application segment are the dominant segment in the food emulsifiers market.

The bakery industry has come to dominate the food emulsifier market for years for several reasons. The role of emulsifiers in stabilizing and homogenizing mixtures of oil and water is vital to the baking process, improving texture, appearance, and shelf-life, and reducing fat content. Additionally, there is a growing demand for convenient and affordable foods, including bakery products, driving the expansion of the bakery industry which has also been increasing the demand for food emulsifiers. This has led bakery products to dominate the largest market share in food emulsifiers.

North America is estimated to dominate the food emulsifiers market in 2028.

The food emulsifier market is expected to be dominated by North America in the coming years due to several reasons. The region's high demand for processed and convenience foods, which rely on food emulsifiers to stabilize mixtures of oil and water, is a significant contributing factor. Furthermore, the presence of major food emulsifier manufacturers in the region such as ADM (US) and Ingredion (US), and the increasing investments in food additives are expected to further drive the market growth. As a result, North America is expected to maintain its leading position in the food emulsifier market in the foreseeable future.

The key players in this market include ADM (US), Cargill, Incorporated (US), International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (US), Ingredion (US), Kerry Group plc. (Ireland) and Corbion (Netherlands).

