Food Certification Market worth $7.72 billion by 2029- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

The food certification market is experiencing robust growth, driven by increasing consumer demand for food safety, transparency, and ethically sourced products. Certifications such as ISO 22000, which ensures compliance with global food safety standards, dominate the market due to their widespread adoption across various stages of the food supply chain. Additionally, the growing preference for clean label products has led to a surge in certifications like organic, allergen-free, and fair trade, as consumers prioritize transparency and health-conscious choices. Key players in the market are expanding their certification portfolios, incorporating digital technologies for traceability, and entering emerging markets to meet the evolving needs of businesses and consumers alike. This focus on both regulatory compliance and consumer-driven trends is expected to fuel the continued expansion of the food certification market.

The 'free-form' food certification in the Dietary & Lifestyle Certification type of the market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Free-form food certification is rapidly emerging as the fastest-growing segment in the food certification market, largely driven by increasing awareness of food intolerances, allergies, and specific dietary preferences. With more consumers diagnosed with conditions such as celiac disease and lactose intolerance, there is a heightened demand for products that are explicitly labeled as gluten-free, lactose-free, and allergen-free. This trend is further amplified by the broader movement toward personalized nutrition, where consumers are increasingly seeking foods that align with their individual health needs and lifestyle choices.

The popularity of clean-label products also plays a crucial role in this growth. Consumers are becoming more discerning about what they eat, favouring products that are free from artificial additives, preservatives, and common allergens. As a result, food manufacturers are responding by obtaining free-form certifications to ensure their products meet these safety standards, ultimately enhancing consumer trust and confidence. North America stands out as a key region driving the demand for free-form food certifications. The health-conscious population, coupled with a strong preference for gluten-free and allergen-free options, has created a robust market for these certifications. As consumers continue to prioritize transparency and quality in their food choices, the free-form food certification segment is poised for significant growth in the coming years, reflecting a broader shift toward healthier and more inclusive dietary options.

The Dietary & Lifestyle Certification type of the market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The dietary and lifestyle certification segment, which includes certifications like Halal, Kosher, and free-form (gluten-free, allergen-free), is the fastest-growing category in the food certification market due to several compelling factors. There is an increasing global population that adheres to specific dietary laws and lifestyle choices, driven by cultural, religious, and health considerations. For instance, the demand for Halal and Kosher certifications is rising as more consumers seek food that aligns with their religious beliefs. Additionally, the growing awareness and diagnosis of food allergies and intolerances have led to a surge in demand for free-form certifications, catering to individuals with specific dietary restrictions. Furthermore, the globalization of food products means that consumers are more exposed to various dietary preferences and lifestyles, leading to a heightened demand for products that cater to these needs. As a result, dietary and lifestyle certifications are experiencing significant growth, reflecting a broader trend toward inclusivity and health-conscious eating habits in the global food market.

North America is expected to register the significant CAGR during the forecast period.

Primarily driven by a combination of health consciousness, regulatory requirements, and consumer demand for transparency. The region has a diverse population with varying dietary preferences, including a significant number of individuals following specific dietary laws, such as Halal and Kosher, as well as those seeking free-form products like gluten-free and allergen-free options.

The rise in food-related health issues, such as allergies and intolerances, has heightened awareness and demand for certifications that ensure product safety and compliance with dietary needs. Consumers are increasingly prioritizing clean label products, which has led food manufacturers to seek certifications that validate their claims, thereby boosting market growth.

The report profiles key players such as DEKRA (Germany), SGS (France), Intertek Group plc (UK), AsureQuality (New Zealand), and Bureau Veritas (France), LQRA (UK), DNV (Norway), TÜV SÜD (Germany), Kiwa (Netherlands), ALS (US), UL LLC (US), EAGLE Certification Group (US), INTL Certification Limited (UK), Assurecloud (Africa) and Control Union Certifications (Netherlands).

