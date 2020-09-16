Food Blenders & Mixers Market worth $9.5 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the research report "Food Blenders & Mixers Market by Type (High Shear, Shaft, Ribbon Mixer, Double Cone, Planetary Mixer, Screw Mixer & Blender), Application (Bakery, Dairy, Beverage, Confectionery), Technology, Mode of Operation & Region - Global Forecast To 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Food Blenders & Mixers Market size is estimated to account for about USD 7.2 billion in 2020 and projected to reach a value of nearly USD 9.5 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2020 to 2025.

The Food Blenders & Mixers Market is driven by the ongoing advancement in food blending and mixing technologies used across the food and beverage industry. The key driving factors of the Food Blenders & Mixers Market include continuous developments happening in the food processing industry and consumers adopting prepared foods in the daily dietary lifestyles. Technological innovations are one of the major trends, which is also fueling the Food Blenders & Mixers Market in the food & beverage industry.

By application, the bakery products segment is projected to be the fastest-growing for Food Blenders & Mixers Market from 2020 to 2025

There are different types of bakery products: bread, muffins, batters for R.T.E products, snacks, pizza bases, pastries, doughnuts, scones, and cookies. These are prepared by blending powders, flours, and other ingredients into one. These powders and flours are blended in planetary mixers, troughs, and rotary drum blenders. Discreet mixing units are used for managing allergens, seeds, and other materials. Different bakery products require different kinds of dough, which requires distinct mixing and blending processes, thus, requiring distinct equipment. In the bakery industry, spiral, high speed, twin spiral, horizontal, and low-speed mixers are widely used, which can use either batch mixing or continuous mixing technologies. Thus, the rising bakery industry is expected to propel the market growth

By mode of operation, the automatic segment is projected to be the fastest-growing for Food Blenders & Mixers Market from 2020 to 2025

Fully automated mixers & blenders contribute to accurate mixing & blending, quick and reliable production processes, optimum utilization of time, reduced labor costs, and controlled operations. International manufacturers offer complete turnkey solutions that can conduct the mixing & blending processing of various food products. Due to the availability of such fully automated and integrated equipment, operational efficiencies, and proper control of the production process are achieved. Developing regions, such as the Asia Pacific, are projected to exhibit a higher rate of adoption of these systems. This is a result of the growing investment by several foods and beverage manufacturers to upgrade their manufacturing and processing units in the region to cater to the rising demands from end-consumers in the region. Thus, with the growth of automated processing lines, the automated mixing & blending equipment market is projected to grow at a higher growth rate.

By technology, the continuous segment is projected to be the fastest-growing for Food Blenders & Mixers Market from 2020 to 2025

Continuous mixing technology equipment is dedicated to a single and high-volume product. In the continuous mixing mechanism, ingredients are continuously charged into the mixer in accordance with the formulation. The continuous blending technology offers advantages such as direct processing of raw products, no requirement of large mixing tanks, and flexibility through rapid product change. Ingredients such as starch and tea powder, which are susceptible to lumping, clogging, foaming, and other issues, in batch mixing, can be mixed by using continuous technologies. The technology can be used in all the processes in the manufacturing of ready-to-bottle soft drinks and fruit juices. Thus, due to this continuous technology is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the forecast period.

By type, the high shear mixer segment is projected to be the fastest growing for Food Blenders & Mixers Market from 2020 to 2025

High shear mixers are used for multiple objectives, such as homogenization, emulsification, powder wet-out, and deagglomeration. Owing to this they are used to blend special ingredients such as Xantham. Xanthum gum has certain difficulties in terms of mixing. The powder, when mixed with water, has a strong tendency to form lumps. Thus, to overcome such difficulties advanced high shear mixers, are manufactured to produce an agglomerate-free dispersion and fully hydrated xanthan gum in a fraction of the time taken by conventional methods. Thus, due to increasing usage in various applications and technological advancement, high shear mixer is the fastest-growing type in the forecast period.

Europe is estimated to dominate the Food Blenders & Mixers Market in 2020

Europe accounted for the largest market share in 2019. The Food Blenders & Mixers Market in Europe is dominating, owing to the concentration of the global players such as GEA Group (Germany), Marel (Iceland), Alfa Laval (Sweden), Bühler (Switzerland), Krones (Germany), and a few others. The market for food blenders & mixers here is mature, and hence, the growth is moderate compared to other regions. The players in the region are pioneers in launching and developing newer technological advancements. For instance, in March 2018, GEA redesigned its one of the leading mixing and blending products, Batch Formula test mixers, by improving the level of efficiency, flexibility, and hygiene to the highest possible levels. Western Europe is witnessing an increasing demand for prepared food products such as special cheese varieties or yogurts, RTE food, and snack products, which require integrated systems for processing. The bakery is one of the major segments in the food & beverage industry in Europe. Thus, the Food Blenders & Mixers Market is dominating in this region, owing to the optimum usage of processing equipment in the country's food & beverage industry.

This report includes a study of marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of the leading companies in the Food Blenders & Mixers Market. The key players in the Food Blenders & Mixers Market include GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (Germany), Tetra Laval International S.A. (Switzerland), Krones AG (Germany), SPX Flow Inc (US), Marel HF (Iceland), Sulzer Ltd. (Switzerland), Buhler Industries Inc (Switzerland), John Bean Technologies Corporation (US), KHS GmbH (Germany), Hosokawa Micron Limited (Japan), Paul Mueller Co (US), Alfa Laval Corporate AB (Sweden), EKATO Holding GmbH (Germany), Philadelphia Mixing Solutions Ltd. (US), Diosna GmbH (Germany), Silverson Machines Inc. (United Kingdom), Fristam Pumps (US), Pentair PLC (The Netherlands), ARDE Barinco (US), and General Machine Company (GEMCo) (US).

The Food Blenders & Mixers Market also consists of SME's and start-up players, which include Amixon Mixing Technologies (Germany), Primix B.V. (The Netherlands), Q-Pumps (Mexico), TechnoSilos AP (Italy), Admix Inc (US), Cabbage Shredders (Latvia) Nano Pharm Tech Machinery Equipment Co Ltd (China), TGD Makine San. ve Tic. Ltd. Şti. (Turkey), Automated process equipment corporation (APEC) (US), STK Makina (Turkey), Laser Srl (Italy), UNI-MASZ H.M.Juszczuk Sp.j. (Poland), Agitaser (Spain), Valtorta Battaggion Group S.r.l. (Italy), and FLUIMAC Pump Solution (Italy).

