Food Antioxidants Market worth $1.8 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Food Antioxidants Market by Source (Fruits & Vegetables, Oils, Spices & Herbs, Botanical Extracts, Gallic Acid, & Petroleum), Application (Prepared Meat & Poultry, Fats & Oils, Bakery & Confectionery, & Others), Type, Form, Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Food Antioxidants Market size is estimated to be valued USD 1.3 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach a value of USD 1.8 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. It is estimated to account for 52.4 KT in 2020 and is projected to account for 68.1 KT in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. Factors such as increasing demand for poultry, changing consumer preferences due to fast-paced lifestyles, and increased need for natural antioxidants in food products is driving the market for food antioxidants during the forecast period.

Synthetic, by type, is estimated to hold the largest market share during the forecast period

The market for food antioxidants, by type, has been segmented into natural and synthetic. Synthetic food antioxidants are synthesized from petroleum-based products. They are used primarily in the food industry to delay lipid oxidation for stabilizing and preserving refined fats & oils within a food system/product. The maximum permissible limit for synthetic antioxidants varies greatly across countries and is dependent on the food it is being used in. Four types of synthetic antioxidants are mostly used in foods—BHA, BHT, PG, and TBHQ. Antioxidants are used during the processing of oilseeds into fats & oils, where the removal of impurities from vegetable oils can also remove natural antioxidants, predisposing the product to oxidation, causing the natural nutrients and flavors of the food products to be lost. Synthetic antioxidants are used to restore or improve the natural defense of oils & fats against oxidative damage, which significantly increases their shelf life. Antioxidants also find application in the processing of animal fats, in baked goods, the meat industry, and almost all foods that have high oil content, such as margarine and mayonnaise.

Prepared meat & poultry, by application, is estimated to hold the largest share in the food antioxidants market during the forecast period

The prepared meat & poultry segment accounts for the largest share and is also projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. There has been a significant increase in demand for poultry meat and other byproducts across the globe. Due to their high phenolic compound content, the natural antioxidants derived from fruits and other plant materials provide a good alternative to synthetic antioxidants. For instance, natural antioxidants such as plum products, grape seed extract, cranberry, pomegranate, bearberry, pine bark extract, rosemary extracts, oregano, and other spices function as antioxidants in meat and poultry products. Pomegranate, pine bark extract, cinnamon, and cloves have also exhibited stronger antioxidant properties than some synthetic antioxidant options. Plum products, grape seed extract, pine bark extract, rosemary, and some spices have been shown to affect the color of finished meat or poultry products; however, in meat products such as pork sausage or uncured meats, an increase in red color may be desired.

Liquid, by form, is projected to have highest CAGR during the forecast period

Liquid blends offer operational ease and uniform dispersion throughout oil-based products, unlike typical dry products, resulting in consistent product performance. Additionally, they help in the mixing of ingredients, resulting in the uniformity of the final product. Despite these benefits, they are used less than dry ones due to difficulty in storage & handling, and transportation. The liquid form of antioxidants is majorly used in food applications, such as frying oils, shortenings, margarines, spreads, mayonnaise, dressings, and seafood products. Maximum efficiency can be achieved only when an antioxidant dissolves easily and thoroughly in the oil and fat components of the food product. Thus, food antioxidants are sold in oil-soluble liquid forms. Natural food antioxidants such as mixed tocopherols are mostly sold in an oil or liquid form. However, manufacturers also offer these in the powdered form. Liquid versions of BHA, BHT, and rosemary extracts are available as per the requirement of the food industry.

Fruits & vegetables, by natural sources, is estimated to account for the largest market share during the forecast period

The fruits & vegetables segment by natural sources accounted for the largest share in 2019. Fruits and vegetables are the most common sources for most antioxidants. According to the NCCIH, fruits & vegetables are a rich source of antioxidants. Among fruits, blueberries contain the highest amount of antioxidants, which include Vitamins A & C, flavonoids, and anthocyanidin. Vegetables such as spinach contain carotenoids, which help to prevent macular degeneration. Global campaigns are expected to result in spreading awareness regarding the benefits of food antioxidants and their usage in the prevention of different diseases. Most of the natural antioxidants such as vitamin E and vitamin C are derived from natural sources such as citrus fruits, orange, blueberries, strawberries, grapes, and vegetables such as spinach, kale, broccoli, which consists of a higher amount of antioxidants. Carotenoids are also a major source of natural antioxidants, which are derived from fruits & vegetables majorly present in vegetables such as potatoes, carrots, and others.

Asia Pacific is estimated to hold the largest market share during the forecast period

The food antioxidants market is estimated to grow significantly in the Asia Pacific region due to the rise in demand for poultry meat and poultry byproducts as well as ruminants from the major economies such as China, India, Japan and other South East Asian countries as they experience a surge in the increase in number of health-conscious consumers. With the increase in awareness amongst consumers about the essential nutrients requirement in daily diet, have increased the demand for protein rich meat. In Asia Pacific, trends around healthy lifestyles and prevention among older consumers trying to avoid expensive healthcare costs and extend healthy lifespans are generating growth opportunities dietary supplements. Thus, causing food antioxidants to flourish in the region.

Key Players:

This report includes a study on the marketing and development strategies, along with a study on the product portfolios of the leading companies operating in the food antioxidants market. It consists of the profiles of leading companies such Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (US), BASF SE (Germany), Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherlands), Kemin Industries, Inc. (US), DuPont (US), Eastman Chemical Company (US), Frutarom Ltd (Israel), Barentz Group (Netherlands), Camlin Fine Sciences (India), Kalsec Inc. (US), BTSA (Spain), VDH Chem Tech Pvt Ltd (India), Vitablend Nederland BV (Netherlands), Advanced Organic Materials (Germany), Crystal Quinone Pvt Ltd. (India), Yasho Industries (India), Fooodchem International Corporation (US), 3A Antioxidants (US), Oxiris Chemicals S.A (Spain), Pharmorgana GmBH (Germany), Guangzhou ZIO Chemicals Co. Ltd (China), Sasol Limited (South Africa), Naturex (France), and Nagase Group (Japan).

