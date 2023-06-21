Food And Beverages Industry Analysis 2022-2032: Expected Growth Rate, Major Drivers, Lucrative Segment And Region, By The Global Market Model

The Global Market Model provides a comprehensive food and beverage industry analysis covering food & beverage market size, food and beverage market growth drivers and trends, food and beverage market segments and more across 58 geographies for the seven key regions.

LONDON, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Business Research Company's flagship product, the Global Market Model, is the world's largest database of market forecasts. Forecasts for over 5,000+ markets are updated every six months on the basis of economic, geopolitical, and sector-specific factors. The current forecast for the food and beverage industry was made in December 2022.

Per Global Market Model's latest forecast for the food and beverages market, the expected forecast growth, or compound annual growth rate (CAGR), over the next ten years is kept unchanged as the Russia-Ukraine conflict's impact on supply chain disruptions for wheat, sunflower seed, barley, and maize due to and short-term increased prices of consumer goods due to high inflation were already taken into account during the previous forecast update.

Book Your Free 30 Mins Consulting Session With Our Industry Experts –

https://bit.ly/40IIkfq

Key insights from the food and beverage industry forecast are:

Market size in 2022: $6724.5 billion accounting for 6.6% of the global GDP

accounting for Market growth rate through 2022-2032: 6.4%

Growth drivers:

Increase in demand for individual quick freezing



Increase in organic food consumption



Demand for convenience foods



Use of advanced cigarette filter technologies

Largest segment: Meat, poultry and seafood market

Leading region: China

The Global Market Model also offers insights on the following key industry indicators for the food and beverages industry -

Number of enterprises

Number of employees

Livestock primary meat

Understand How The Global Market Model Can Transform Your Business:

https://bit.ly/3mys8i7

Contact us:

Global Market Model - https://bit.ly/4383TaW

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://co.linkedin.com/company/global-market-modelgmm

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1751581/3970581/tbrc_logo.jpg

SOURCE The Business Research Company