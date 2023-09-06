Fontina PDO cheese flies to China for Vinitaly China Roadshow

MILAN, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fontina PDO will be one of the key players at Vinitaly China Roadshow 2023 that completes the three-year schedule of the Top Tales project launched in 2019. The activities in China include several tastings of Fontina PDO cheese.

From Sept. 11 to 15, 2023 as part of Vinitaly China Roadshow, the Veronafiere-branded event, Fontina PDO, Protected Designation of Origin cheese will be on a taste itinerary between Beijing, Changsha and Hangzhou.

The first stop is Beijing at Jing Guang Centre, Hujialou, Chaoyang District, followed by Changsha, in Hunan Province, one of the culinary capitals of China, in which case the event will take place at IFS Tower T1, 188 Jiefang West Road.

The last event will be in Hangzhou, one of the most important cities in coastal China at 1366 Qianjiang Road, Shangcheng District. Fontina DOP will be involved in the Walk Around Tasting in first-class hotels where cheese industry operators will be invited: wholesalers, importers, distributors, horeca operators, selected retailers and ecommerce, sommeliers, KOLs and specialized media with strong communication impact.

Concurrently with the Vinitaly China Roadshow, a tasting event will be held Pechino presso Bottega Group - Forno Sanlitun, where Fontina DOP will be used in a variety of recipes.

The purpose is to educate food professionals in emerging cities and create a tasting area with food tastings. Specifically, the Roadshow will be held in Beijing on 11/09, in Changsha 13/09 and in Hangzhou on 15/09. The exhibition booth number will be 60 for the three venues.

About Top Tales: Top Tales is a project supported by the European Union aimed at promoting Fontina DOP from Valle d'Aosta, Rice di Baraggia Biellese e Vercellese DOP, as well as the DOCG's Barolo and Barbaresco. The European communication campaign Top Tales: A piece of Europe on your table, is designed to increase the awareness of the three DOP products in the Chinese market.

Website https://toptales.cn/

Funded by the European Union. Views and opinions expressed are however those of the author(s) only and do not necessarily reflect those of the European Union or the European Research Executive Agency (REA). Neither the European Union nor the granting authority can be held responsible for them.

