Fonolo and Cosmos Business Systems Partner to Help Call Centers Eliminate Hold Time

ATHENS, Greece, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fonolo, the cloud-based call-back solution pioneer, announced today that it has partnered with Cosmos Business Systems, one of the largest IT and Telecommunication System Integrators and contact center resellers in the Greek & Cypriot market.

Fonolo's innovative call-back solutions allow organizations of all sizes to quickly and easily add call-back functionality to their contact centers, improving customer satisfaction by eliminating hold times and reducing abandon rates.

"Consumers today are too busy to be kept waiting on hold. So, it's no surprise that companies who are able to replace hold time with a call-back have drastically improved their customer satisfaction rates," says Shai Berger, CEO of Fonolo. "This partnership will allow Cosmos Business Systems to offer their clients a simple and effective solution to mitigate long hold times."

Cosmos Business Systems is one of one of the largest IT and Telecommunication System Integrators in Greece and Cyprus. They focus on helping companies excel by finding the right solutions to overcome their business challenges.

"Cosmos Business Systems is pleased to announce its partnership with Fonolo, the leader in cloud-based call-back solutions," says Elias Rizos, BUs Director & Sales Private Sector Deputy Director of Cosmos Business Systems. "Through this partnership, Cosmos Business Systems will offer innovative new solutions to companies in the Greek & Cypriot market".

About Fonolo

Fonolo, the industry leader in cloud-based call-back solutions, has revolutionized the way contact centers interact with customers through web, mobile, and voice. The company's patented call-back technology empowers customers with an innovative alternative to waiting on hold.

Fonolo's award-winning solutions are trusted by a growing list of call centers that aim to enhance the customer experience. From Fortune 500 companies to SMBs, Fonolo is valued by customers for its scalability, expertise, and proven ROI.

About Cosmos Business Systems

Established in 1988, Cosmos Business Systems is one of the largest IT and Telecommunication System Integrators in Greece and Cyprus. The company's objective is to offer Integrated "Turn-Key Solutions" of superior quality in IT infrastructure, Telecommunications, Networking and Security, Services, Software & Consulting to the Greek and Cypriot industrial and commercial market, as well as business professionals. They focus mainly on supporting mid to large-sized corporations in the private sector, public sector, banking, and telecoms, with main focus to maximize productivity and competitiveness.

