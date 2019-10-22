FollowMe Enterprise and Government / Public Sector Solutions Achieve Their Fifth Consecutive Top Rating from Buyers Lab (BLI)

BURGESS HILL, England, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ringdale, the provider of FollowMe®, the leading print management solution for document security and compliance, today announces that its FollowMe Enterprise and Government / Public Sector solutions have received the highest rating from the analysts at Keypoint Intelligence - Buyers Lab (BLI) for the fifth consecutive year.

− With a mission to identify solutions that address business-critical challenges around office printing, analysts from BLI put FollowMe through a rigorous evaluation, after which the solution achieved Platinum status (the highest possible rating).

− The report provides insights to key decision makers to correctly position the solution value against internal information security and cost control goals for their organizations.

− In recognizing FollowMe's class-leading security capabilities, the report is proof of Ringdale's continued technology leadership to address the latest data-privacy and endpoint-security concerns related to printing and document management.

"The FollowMe solution is well suited for enterprise and public-sector customers looking to address data protection and compliance requirements, drive down costs, and optimize user productivity," said Jamie Bsales, Director of Solutions and Security Analysis at Keypoint Intelligence. "Its Data Loss Prevention abilities, in particular, set FollowMe apart. Through the judicious use of content monitoring policies, administrators can enable all manner of safeguards that prevent sensitive data from being put to paper and leaving the organization."

"Also where FollowMe stands out from similar systems BLI has tested is in the broad range of device makes supported. Ringdale offers applets for just about every embedded-software platform in printers and MFPs (multi-functional printers)."

"We are pleased to be recognized again, 5 years in a row, by Keypoint Intelligence for print security and management for the most demanding business environments," said Eric Crump, Director of Strategic Alliances, Ringdale. "This acknowledgment sets our global partners apart with industry-recognized, enterprise security services that international customers require."

The special edition BLI Platinum rated Solution Report for FollowMe is available to download from the FollowMe web site.

About Ringdale

Ringdale is a leading innovator in workplace technology and for over three decades has been developing robust solutions that connect people and technology. Today our solutions are used by the world's leading enterprises to transform their business and empower their workforce.

With offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Singapore and Japan, Ringdale has a strong global partner network and established relationships with the world's leading print manufacturers, including Brother, Canon, Hewlett Packard, Lexmark, Konica Minolta, Kyocera Mita, Oce, OKI, Ricoh, Samsung, Sharp, Toshiba and Xerox.

For further information on FollowMe, visit www.followme.ringdale.com.

About Keypoint Intelligence - Buyers Lab

Keypoint Intelligence is a one-stop shop for the digital imaging industry. With our unparalleled tools and unmatched depth of knowledge, we cut through the noise of data to offer clients the unbiased insights and responsive tools they need in those mission-critical moments that define their products and empower their sales.

For over 50 years, Buyers Lab has been the global document imaging industry's resource for unbiased and reliable information, test data, and competitive selling tools. What started out as a consumer-based publication about office equipment has become an all-encompassing industry resource. Buyers Lab evolves in tandem with the ever-changing landscape of document imaging solutions, constantly updating our methods, expanding our offerings, and tracking cutting-edge developments.

