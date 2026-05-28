Following Sanctions-Risk Information from Western Partners, the Ministry of Justice of the Kyrgyz Republic Suspends 50 Legal Entities in First-Ever Use of Interagency Law to Crack Down on Malign Foreign Economic Activity

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan , May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ministry of Justice of the Kyrgyz Republic has suspended the activities of 50 legal entities after information provided by Western partners and reviewed by Kyrgyz state bodies indicated that the companies may have been involved in transactions and foreign economic operations carrying elevated sanctions-related risks.

Following receipt of this information, the Ministry of Economy and Commerce, together with other authorized state bodies, conducted a review under the interagency mechanism on cooperation to identify bad-faith participants in foreign economic activity and transactions with increased sanctions risks. Based on the findings and submissions of the competent agencies, the Ministry of Justice issued an order to suspend the activities of 50 legal entities.

This is the first measure of its kind taken by the Kyrgyz Republic under the new interagency procedure.

"The decision regarding these 50 legal entities is a preventive measure designed to demonstrate that our jurisdiction must not be used for bad-faith foreign economic activity or the circumvention of restrictions," said Ayaz Batyrkulovich Baetov, Minister of Justice of the Kyrgyz Republic. "We take information received from our Western partners seriously concerning possible sanctions-related risks for the national economy, and the Kyrgyz Republic will act within the framework of its national legislation to remain in line with its international obligations."

The Ministry emphasizes that the measure is preventive and regulatory in nature. It is aimed at strengthening control mechanisms, reducing exposure to secondary sanctions, and ensuring that legal entities registered in the Kyrgyz Republic conduct their activities in accordance with national legislation.

The order was issued following interagency consideration of available information on foreign economic activity, payment chains, counterparties, trade routes, and other indicators associated with elevated sanctions risk. The Ministry of Justice acted within its legal authority and in accordance with the established procedure for suspending or terminating the activities of legal entities where relevant grounds are identified.

The Ministry does not disclose the names, ownership structures, or sectors of the affected companies at this stage, in accordance with applicable legal and procedural requirements. Further actions will be carried out through appropriate legal channels.

The Kyrgyz Republic maintains that it does not support or facilitate the circumvention of international restrictions by any party. State bodies continue to strengthen cooperation, monitoring, and compliance mechanisms to prevent the misuse of Kyrgyz registration, banking infrastructure, logistics routes, or trade documentation in high-risk transactions. The Government remains open to constructive engagement with Western partners and will continue to provide relevant information through established diplomatic and institutional channels.

The Ministry calls on all legal entities, financial institutions, exporters, importers, logistics operators, and other participants in foreign economic activity to conduct enhanced due diligence on counterparties, goods, payment routes, and end users. Businesses are urged to comply with Kyrgyz legislation, observe applicable regulatory requirements, and avoid any transactions that may expose the Kyrgyz Republic to risk.