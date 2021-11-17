Follow me to be Healthy with Europe: Food and lifestyle influencer, Mégane Arderighi, praises the #400gChallenge

The Follow me to be Healthy with Europe digital-first campaign – now in its final of three years – has been praised by food and lifestyle influencer, Mégane Arderighi, for its success raising awareness of healthy eating habits;

digital-first campaign – now in its final of three years – has been praised by food and lifestyle influencer, Mégane Arderighi, for its success raising awareness of healthy eating habits; Launched by Freshfel Europe and Aprifel, and co-funded by the European Commission, the campaign aims to increase fruit and vegetable consumption in Europeans aged 18 to 30;

Collaborations with more than 20 influencers from 6 European countries, along with monthly challenges – encouraging young Europeans to share tips to easily integrate fruit and vegetables into their daily diets – has so far made more than 40 million impressions on social media.

BRUSSELS, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the "Follow me to be Healthy with Europe" digital-first campaign – launched by Freshfel Europe and Aprifel – received praise from food and lifestyle influencer, Mégane Arderighi (Instagram handle: @megandcook). She has testified to the success of the three-year campaign and its aim to promote a healthy, balanced diet for young people in Europe.

Running from July 2019 until the end of this year, and living online under the hashtag #400gChallenge, the aim of the campaign is to encourage young Europeans to increase their consumption of fruit and vegetables to a minimum of 400g a day, to improve and ultimately transform millennials' dietary habits. This is in line with recommendations from the World Health Organization (WHO) around the consumption of at least 400g of fruit and vegetables a day.

Yet, results show fruit and vegetable consumption levels across most of the EU Member States remain well below this consumption target, with only 14% of the European population meeting this recommendation. This low consumption is particularly noticeable among 18-30-year-olds – for this reason, the campaign focuses on this specific target group.

With less than two months to go of the "Follow me to be Healthy with Europe" campaign, influencer Mégane Arderighi praises its progress, saying: "As someone who loves to cook with vegetables and inspire others to make dishes that are both tasty and nutritious, it's fantastic to see associations like Freshfel and Aprifel taking to social media to engage with our young people, informing them on how they can adopt healthier eating habits. With the end of this campaign drawing near, I hope others are motivated to continue raising awareness of the benefits of a healthy diet".

Philippe Binard, General Delegate at Freshfel Europe, responded by saying: "It's great to have the support of Mégane for this campaign, and we're thrilled she's helping us to promote healthier lifestyles. We want to make sure we're doing what we can to give young people the best chance when it comes to making healthy food choices. We're grateful to have leaders like Megane joining us in this endeavour".

Mathilde Fléchard, European Project Manager at Aprifel, added: "This campaign has shown that eating a diet high in fruit and vegetables is not only healthy but also easy to achieve and fun to experiment with too. A big thank you to Mégane for lending her voice as we continue to create an engaged and active community of young people, and work to transform dietary habits in Europe for the better".

You can find out more by downloading the campaign's digital press kit in English here.

SOURCE Follow me to be Healthy with Europe campaign