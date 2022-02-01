Folding Cartons Market to Grow 1.5 Times During Forecast Period, TMR Study

- Design characteristic of folding cartons to incorporate tamper-evident closures and labels to detect tampering or unwarranted use of packaged content fuels adoption

- Availability of paperboard packaging solutions for fresh produce from farm to table creates new growth frontiers in line with environment protection norms

Analysts at TMR project the folding cartons market to expand at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2031. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is compelling medical supplies packaging companies to work at breakneck speeds during the crisis. Manufacturers of folding cartons are leveraging the opportunity for acceptance of folding cartons as an intelligent system for storing and transporting RT PCR-based COVID-19 test collections. The design of folding cartons enables hospital personnel to easily remove the test collection cartridges using one hand and send it for further processing.

Amid the pandemic, manufacturers of folding cartons are boosting the production of solutions that help save time and efforts of hospital & lab personnel. Companies in the folding cartons market are increasing the availability of safe and space-saving folding cartons that are easy to handle. The design of cartons consists a built-in level indicator and a side pocket to slip in instructions of use.

High volume demand for folding cartons from the food service industry, personal care & cosmetics industry, and automotive & mechanical parts among other industry segments fuels the growth of the folding cartons market. Folding cartons are replete with advantages. This includes high degree of printability, lightweight, ease of use, recyclability, enhanced shelf-appeal, and environment-friendly material that make for their high volume demand for applications for rigid packaging solutions from several industry segments.

Folding Cartons Market – Key Findings of Report

Immense demand from eCommerce for safe transportation and distribution of goods that involves multiple human touches creates colossal opportunities in the folding cartons market

Demand for anti-counterfeit packaging solutions to widen the growth expanse of the folding cartons market. Manufacturers in the folding cartons market are including tamper-evident closures and labels that help consumers and vendors to know if a product has been tampered or previously opened. Holographic seals and labels with high-printing capabilities are some solutions that packaging companies use to maintain the integrity of packaged content.

Use of overt authentication solutions such as specialized 2D and QR codes incorporated by manufacturers of folding cartons enable vendors to track movement of their products

Covert authentication solutions such as digital technology is incorporated in folding cartons for second layer of security to detect tampering

Sales curve of the folding cartons market to receive impetus from the growing demand for sustainable paperboard packaging. Companies in the folding cartons market are increasing their production capabilities for eco-friendly solutions for end-to-end packaging and distribution of fresh produce from farm to store.

Efforts of manufacturers to offer custom products with specified dimensions and structure to add new dimension of growth in the folding cartons market. Products designed with convenient handles and appealing branding for product differentiation helps receives consumer attention on the shelves of stores.

Folding Cartons Market – Growth Drivers

High volume demand from eCommerce amid COVID-19 for safe transportation and distribution of goods fuels the growth of the folding cartons market

Characteristics of folding cartons to enable printing and embossing for aesthetic appeal and anti-counterfeit packaging stimulate the folding cartons market.

Folding Cartons Market – Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the folding cartons market are;

Smurfit Kappa Group

International Paper Company

Westrock Company

KapStone Paper and Packagin Corp

Georgia Pacific LLC

Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG

AR Packaging Group AB

Pratt Industries Inc.

Great Little Box Company Ltd.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company

Multi Packaging Solutions Inc.

DS Smith Plc

Amcor Limited

Huhtamaki Oyj

Sonoco Products Company

Rengo Co. Ltd.

Stora Enso Oyj

Oji Holdings Corporation

U.S. Corrugated Inc.

Metsa Board Corporation

Schur Pack Germany GmbH

The folding cartons market is segmented as follows;

Folding Cartons Market by Material Type

Paper

Folding Boxboard



Solid Unbleached Board



Solid Bleached Board



White Line Chipboard

Folding Cartons Market by Structure Type

Straight Tuck End

Reverse Tuck End

Tuck Top Auto-Bottom

Tuck Top Snap-Lock Bottom

Full Seal End Cartons

Double Glued Sidewall

Others

Folding Cartons Market by Received Order Type

Customized Order

Standard Order

Folding Cartons Market by End Use Industry

Food & Beverage

Frozen Food





Fresh Food





Bakery and Confectionary





Ready to Eat Meal





Baby Food





Pet Food





Other Food



Beverage

Cosmetic & Personal Care

Institutional

Healthcare

Household

Electrical & Electronic

Other Industry

Folding Cartons Market by Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

