Fog Networking Market to Reach $7.8 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 43.5% CAGR: Allied Market Research

As IoT devices continue to proliferate across various industries such as manufacturing, healthcare, transportation, and smart cities, the need for efficient and localized data processing at the network edge becomes crucial. This scalability and edge computing capability make fog networking a significant driver for market growth in the evolving IoT landscape

PORTLAND, Ore., July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Fog Networking Market by Component (Hardware, Software, and Service) Application (Building & Home Automation, Smart Manufacturing, Connected Healthcare, Smart Energy, Transportation & Logistics, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2032". According to the report, the global fog networking industry generated $218.46 million in 2022, and is anticipated to generate $7.8 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 43.5% from 2023 to 2032.

Prime Determinants of Growth

The global fog networking market is driven by several factors such as the exponential growth of data generated by IoT devices and edge computing applications. The need for real-time processing and low-latency communication fuels the demand for fog networking solutions. However, there are some restraints to consider. The complexity of deploying and managing a distributed fog network infrastructure can be a challenge for organizations. On the contrary, the fog networking market presents numerous opportunities. The rise of 5G networks and the need for ultra-low latency and high-bandwidth applications further accelerate the demand for fog computing solutions.

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $218.46 Million Market Size in 2032 $7.8 Billion CAGR 43.5 % No. of Pages in Report 384 Segments covered Component, Application, and Region. Drivers Increase in Internet of Things (IoT) proliferation Edge computing infrastructure advancements Opportunities Integration with emerging technologies Restraints Infrastructure challenges Shortage of professionals and skill gap

COVID-19 Scenario

The COVID-19 pandemic had a mixed impact on the fog networking market. Fog networking, which involves distributing computing resources closer to the network edge, experienced both challenges and opportunities during this time. With the sudden surge in remote work and increased reliance on digital technologies, there was a heightened need for edge computing solutions to ensure low-latency data processing and improved network performance.

As a result, the demand for fog networking solutions such as edge servers and edge computing platforms witnessed a significant boost. However, the pandemic also disrupted the global supply chains and led to uncertainties in the market, causing delays in deployment and hindering the growth of fog networking projects.

The hardware segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on component, the hardware segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than half of the global fog networking market revenue. This can be attributed to the widespread adoption of fog networking devices and equipment such as routers, gateways, sensors, and edge servers. However, the software segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 45.6% from 2023 to 2032. This is due to the fact that the software component forms the backbone of fog networking, enabling intelligent data processing, analytics, and decision-making at the edge of the network.

The smart manufacturing segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on application, the smart manufacturing segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than one-fourth of the global fog networking market revenue. This can be attributed to the increasing adoption of fog networking technologies in manufacturing processes to enhance productivity, optimize operations, and improve overall efficiency. However, the transportation and logistics segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 48.5% from 2023 to 2032, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. This is because the transportation and logistics industry is experiencing significant digital transformation and adopting fog networking solutions to optimize supply chain management, streamline logistics operations, and improve overall efficiency.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2032

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global fog networking market revenue. This is owing to the fact that the region boasts a technologically advanced ecosystem with a strong emphasis on innovation and early adoption of emerging technologies. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 46.9% from 2023 to 2032, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period, owing to the fact that the region is experiencing rapid economic growth, resulting in increased investments in digital transformation initiatives across various industries.

Leading Market Players: -

Arista Networks, Inc.

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Dell Inc.

Fujitsu

Google Cloud Platform

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

IBM Corporation

Intel Corporation.

Microsoft Corporation

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global fog networking market. These players have adopted different strategies such as expansion and product launches to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

SOURCE Allied Market Research