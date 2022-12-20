Focused Ion Beam Market worth $1.8 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Focused Ion Beam Market is projected to grow from USD 1.3 billion in 2023 to USD 1.8 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.0 % during the forecast period according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The growth of the focused ion beam market can be attributed to requirement for ion beam lithography technology-integrated FIB systems and deployment of focused ion beam systems for applications in material science industry.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=20057108

Browse in-depth TOC on "Focused Ion Beam Market" 230 – Tables

57 – Figures

209 – Pages

Failure analysis segment will record the highest CAGR in the focused ion beam market during the forecast period

The failure analysis segment will record the highest CAGR in the focused ion beam market during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to the increased use of FIB systems for carrying out failure analysis of components or devices to recognize the cause of their failure during the manufacturing process. Manufacturers use FIB systems to test and analyze the performance of different components or devices, leading to an increased demand for these systems from the electronics & semiconductor vertical.

In 2022, electronics & semiconductor vertical accounted for the largest share of the focused ion beam market

In 2022, the electronics & semiconductor vertical accounted for the largest share of the focused ion beam market. A similar trend is likely to be observed during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to the increased adoption of organic growth strategies, such as product launches by manufacturers of FIB systems used in the electronics & semiconductor vertical. For instance, in 2021, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. launched Helios 5 EXL Wafer DualBeam designed to meet increasing sample volumes and analysis needs of semiconductor manufacturers as they scale operations.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=20057108

Focused ion beam market in Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The focused ion beam market in Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing government initiatives and investments from technologically emerging and developed countries in the region, including India, Japan, and China, are influencing the deployment of FIB systems in the region. For instance, the Government of India is focusing on establishing semiconductor fabrication plants in the country. In relation to this, ISMC Digital, a consortium of investors, is planning to build a manufacturing facility in India worth USD 3 billion. In addition, Foxconn, the Taiwanese firm that assembles iPhones, and Vedanta, an Indian mining company, have teamed up to build a USD 19.5-billion chipmaking facility in India. This is expected to fuel the growth of the focused ion beam market in the country as FIB systems are widely used for failure and material analyses in the electronics & semiconductor industry.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US); ZEISS International (Germany); Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan); JEOL Ltd. (Japan); TESCAN ORSAY HOLDING, a.s. (Czech Republic); Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg); A&D Company, Limited (Japan); Veeco Instruments Inc. (US); Raith GmbH (Germany); and FOCUS GmbH (Germany); are some of the key players in the focused ion beam market.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=20057108

Browse Adjacent Market: Semiconductor and Electronics Market Research Reports Research Reports &Consulting

Related Reports:

Ion Milling System Market by Electron Microscopy Type (SEM, TEM, FIB), Sample Material, Application (Semiconductor Manufacturing, Geological Institutes, Medical Research Institutes), and Geography

Nanomechanical Testing Market Nanomechanical Testing Market by Offering (Hardware, Services), Application (Material Development, Life Sciences, Industrial Manufacturing, and Semiconductor Manufacturing), Instrument Type (SEM, TEM, & Dual-Beam), and Geography

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/focused-ion-beam-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/focused-ion-beam.asp

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets