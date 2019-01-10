Focus on Personalized Cancer Treatment Drives the Pharmacogenomics (PGx) Labelling of Oncology Drugs

FREMONT, California, January 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

BIS Research, a global market intelligence, research and advisory company, has released a white paper titled Pharmacogenomics - Emerging Trends, Technologies and Clinical Implementation. This white paper evaluates the current state of the Pharmacogenomics (PGx) in FDA approved drugs with respect to biomarkers, therapeutic areas, and drug classes. It also focuses on the current and future trends in PGx drug labelling along with the clinical implementation of PGx in medical practice. The paper highlights that the Oncology drugs represent one-third of the drugs approved by FDA with pharmacogenomic labelling dataset.

Pharmacogenomics is a vital element of precision medicine approach and can be utilized for optimal dosage selection and more precisely can help in identifying patients who will respond to a particular treatment so as to avoid toxicities and adverse reactions. As a result, pharmacogenomic information is now included in labeling and aids in the precise and safe use of the drug. Innovative sequencing technologies and high-throughput SNP genotyping technology advanced to empower concurrent genotyping of hundreds of thousands of SNPs. These advances made genome-wide association studies (GWAS), a possible and a promising research field for pharmacogenetics.

According to Abdul Wahid Khan, Principal Analyst at BIS Research, "Pharmacogenomics has the greatest potential in oncology therapies, which have a significant genetic base and current relevance. Technical advancements and FDA regulations will drive the PGx labeling of drugs in coming years. Also, PGx testing is expected to experience significant growth owing to the increasing application of PGx in monitoring and tracking efficacy and providing data for secondary indication and subtype patient groups".

Oncology drugs represent one-third of the drugs FDA's pharmacogenomic labeling dataset. Advances in cancer genomics, astronomically high economic burden and focus on personalized cancer treatment have been the key drivers for oncology drugs PGx labeling. The implementation of pharmacogenomics in cancer treatment offers the potential for clinicians to better predict the differences in drug response, resistance, efficacy, and toxicity among chemotherapy and targeted-therapy patients, and to optimize the treatment regimens based on these differences.

Further, as biologic drugs continue to enter the market and pharmacogenomic strategies become more commonly utilized in drug development and clinical practice, FDA will continue to employ regulatory processes and policies to guide appropriate inclusion of important pharmacogenomic information in labeling in a clear and consistent manner.

