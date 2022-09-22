Focus on Decarbonization: Sungrow Displays Its Leading Energy Storage System Solutions at decarbXpo in Germany

DÜSSELDORF, Germany, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, the global leading inverter and energy storage supplier for renewables, exhibited its latest energy storage systems (ESS) for residential, commercial, and utility-scale applications during this year's decarbXpo in Düsseldorf, Germany between September 20th and 22nd. This latest product portfolio offers more efficiency and profitability to stakeholders and drives Europe's shift towards a low-carbon future.

Sungrow Booth at decarbXpo 2022

decarbXpo, referring to Expo for Decarbonised Industries, a new name for the former trade fair -- Energy Storage Europe, is a platform to share insights and innovations in climate neutrality. Sungrow exhibited its ESS solutions, providing a variety of services like frequency regulation, energy arbitrage, balancing mechanism, and black start which will stack up the revenue stream and increase the investment return.

For utility-scale applications, Sungrow displayed its highly integrated ESS solution, the PowerTitan. The intelligent liquid cooled temperature control technology ensures higher efficiency and longer battery cycle life. The new cluster controller can charge and discharge battery racks individually, improving the overall system performance. The automatic state of charge (SoC) calibration and the automated coolant refilling considerably reduce operating and maintenance (O&M) costs.

Tailored to commercial energy storage projects, Sungrow's liquid cooled ESS solution, the PowerStack, was also on display. The highly integrated solutions also feature a liquid-based thermal management system, which extends the lifetime of batteries and reduces thermal management energy consumption.

"Among many energy storage system (ESS) solutions, the liquid cooled ESS attracts much attention due to the evolutionary thermal management technology, and other features including a minimum footprint, and intelligent O&M. Sungrow is preparing to unleash the further potential of liquid cooled ESS with its PowerTitan and PowerStack widely applied worldwide," commented Yan Mu, System Solution Manager of Sungrow in the decarbXpo forum.

Optimized for residential power consumers, Sungrow offers a new 3-phase all-in-one Solution integrating Hybrid inverter, fully modular Battery and EV Charger. The solution is user-friendly, versatile and intelligent, ensuring solar energy can be saved during day-time and consumed later when needed.

"The solution offers an optimized residential backup experience and energy security for homeowners during power outages, while the modular battery can store electricity when it's cheaper and use it to power their home and electric vehicle," said Andrea Polini, Senior Product Manager of Sungrow, in the forum.

With climate-neutrality and energy independence being the common consensus in more and more European countries, Europe sees an increase in renewables being gradually dominant in the energy sector. As an integral part of decarbonization, energy storage will continue to be in high demand. As an early entrant in the energy storage sector with 3 GWh deployed in 2021, Sungrow has already supplied landmark projects including the 390 MWh Texas project, 750 MWh Israel projects, and Europe's largest energy storage project in Minety, the UK. The Company is poised to engage in more projects with ever-evolving product innovations across every continent.

About Sungrow

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd. ("Sungrow") is the world's most bankable inverter brand with over 269 GW installed worldwide as of June 2022. Founded in 1997 by University Professor Cao Renxian, Sungrow is a leader in the research and development of solar inverters with the largest dedicated R&D team in the industry and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter solutions and energy storage systems for utility-scale, commercial & industrial, and residential applications, as well as internationally recognized floating PV plant solutions, NEV driving solutions, EV charging solutions and renewable hydrogen production systems. With a strong 25-year track record in the PV space, Sungrow products power over 150 countries worldwide. www.sungrowpower.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1904235/Sungrow_Booth_at_decarbXpo_2022.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1344575/Logo.jpg

SOURCE Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd.