FMC Corporation and The HALO Trust join forces to improve farm safety through demining programs in Ukraine

PHILADELPHIA and THORNILL, Scotland, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

FMC Corporation (NYSE: FMC), a leading global agricultural sciences company, and The HALO Trust, a humanitarian non-governmental organization that protects lives and restores livelihoods of people affected by conflict, today announced a new collaboration to improve farm safety in Ukraine.

The HALO Trust The HALO Trust The HALO Trust

Under the umbrella of its Cultivating Freedom campaign, FMC will donate 3% of its 2023 sales revenue in Ukraine to significantly expand The HALO Trust's demining efforts in impacted regions throughout the country. With this funding, The HALO Trust will be able to considerably increase its capacity to remove landmines from Ukrainian farms.

"We are proud to announce our partnership with The HALO Trust—for more than three decades, their extensive demining activities have helped improve safety and the livelihoods in many countries that were impacted by conflicts," said Mark Douglas, FMC president and CEO. "This project not only ensures Ukrainian farmers can safely return to their fields for planting and harvest, but it also contributes to improving food security around the globe. Through this collaboration, we aspire to contribute to a future where farmers can cultivate their lands without fear of explosive remnants from the war and pave the way for robust reconstruction efforts that benefit farming communities and the entire country."

James Cowan, CEO of The HALO Trust, said: "We are extremely grateful for the generous commitment from FMC to fund our life-saving work in Ukraine. It will allow us to invest in the people, equipment and new technology needed for the enormous task of making Ukraine safe from landmines, bombs and shells. With FMC's support, we will deploy demining teams and critical demining equipment to clear land for Ukrainian farmers, their families, and their communities."

The collaboration between FMC and The HALO Trust will start in April in several communities across Ukraine.

About FMC

FMC Corporation is a global agricultural sciences company dedicated to helping growers produce food, feed, fiber and fuel for an expanding world population while adapting to a changing environment. FMC's innovative crop protection solutions – including biologicals, crop nutrition, digital and precision agriculture – enable growers, crop advisers and turf and pest management professionals to address their toughest challenges economically while protecting the environment. With approximately 6,600 employees at more than 100 sites worldwide, FMC is committed to discovering new herbicide, insecticide and fungicide active ingredients, product formulations and pioneering technologies that are consistently better for the planet. Visit fmc.com to learn more and follow us on LinkedIn® and Twitter®.

About The HALO Trust

The HALO Trust is a global non-profit whose mission is to protect lives and restore livelihoods of people affected by conflict. Since 1988, HALO has served those affected by conflict, clearing landmines and explosive debris that indiscriminately threaten lives, limbs and livelihoods both before and after the fighting has finished. It operates in 30 countries and has a staff of around 12,000 people, the vast majority local people trained to make their own communities safe.

HALO has operated in Ukraine since 2016 and since Russia's 2022 invasion has expanded its programme to clear mines and other explosives from previously occupied land around Kyiv, Kharkiv and Mykolaiv.

Statement under the Safe Harbor Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This release contains forward-looking statements, which are based on management's current views and assumptions regarding future events, future business conditions and the outlook for the company based on currently available information. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by any forward-looking statement. These factors include, among other things, the risk factors and other cautionary statements included within FMC's 2022 Form 10-K filed with the SEC as well as other SEC filings and public communications. FMC cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by the above cautionary statement. FMC undertakes no obligation, and specifically disclaims any duty, to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances arising after the date on which they were made, except as otherwise required by law.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2045413/FMC_Halo_Trust_Logo.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2045414/FMC_Halo_Trust_demine.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2045415/FMC_Halo_Trust_Worker.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2045416/FMC_Halo_Trust_Digging.jpg

SOURCE FMC Corporation