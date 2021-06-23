FM:Systems Acquires WizzPass, Gaining Best-in-Class Visitor Management Technology

Extends FM:Systems Solutions and Provides Unprecedented Digital Workplace Experience for Employees, Contractors, Suppliers and Visitors

RALEIGH, N.C., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FM:Systems , a dominant provider of digital workplace solutions globally, announced today that it has acquired WizzPass , a rapidly growing leader in the visitor management system and workplace management market. Earlier this year, independent research and advisory firm Verdantix identified that 24% of firms globally plan to invest in visitor management systems ("Smart Buildings Software: Market Size And Forecast, January 2021). Used and trusted by leading companies across multiple continents, the WizzPass system is efficient, easy to use and can be configured to suit any facility or organization.

"We are excited to build on our strategy of providing comprehensive digital workplace solutions with the addition of WizzPass' leading visitor management technologies," said Kurt von Koch, CEO of FM:Systems. "This acquisition deepens our offerings in visitor management, which is an important aspect of delivering productive, safe, and enriched workplace experiences. With customers that include many marquee companies, WizzPass is recognized as a leader across the industry. We look forward to welcoming and continuing to support existing WizzPass customers as part of the FM:Systems family."

Founded in 2015 and based in Johannesburg, South Africa, WizzPass focuses on improving the often manual and insecure processes and systems involved with traditional facility visitor management. The WizzPass Visitor Management System revolutionizes the experience, security, convenience and safety of visitors to offices and other buildings, creating improved communications and interactions between businesses and their visitors, be they contractors, suppliers, employees or others. WizzPass is trusted by blue-chip companies at over 300 locations, across 4 continents, and has processed over 10 million secure events.

FM:Systems provides a strategic, end-to-end solution suite that transforms the digital workplace into a self-sustaining ecosystem and establishes a rich foundation of workplace data that informs decisions as the organization grows and times change. Intuitive, user-friendly interfaces create a fluid workplace experience in the office, at home or anywhere else in the world an employee might choose to work. The WizzPass acquisition increases the already commanding breadth of the FM:Systems portfolio of products, ensuring that clients can continue to tackle the most daunting real estate and facilities challenges with a single, trusted vendor.

"It is with great enthusiasm that we join forces with an outstanding company like FM:Systems," said Ulrich Stark, co-founder of WizzPass. "This will facilitate exactly the kind of valuable workplace solution combination our customers have been asking for."

"We see great potential to jointly drive innovation and market expansion with FM:Systems, continuing to bring an incomparable full realm of unique digital workplace solutions to market together," said Bradley Hornby, co-founder of WizzPass.

About FM:Systems

More than 1,500 organizations worldwide trust FM:Systems to transform their workplace experience and bring employees together in exceptional, healthy workplaces that enhance productivity and delight occupants. Recognized as a market leader by industry analysts, our suite of digital workplace solutions provides actionable insights to optimize every facet of your real estate portfolio and ensure your ever-ready workplace is prepared for the unexpected. With customers representing half of the Fortune 50, ⅔ of top 25 US banks, 150+ government institutions, 350+ universities, over 200 hospital and healthcare organizations and 50% of the leading pharmaceutical firms, our market leading solutions manage over 3 billion square feet across 80 countries. FM:Systems is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina and conducts business globally. For more information about FM:Systems, please visit www.fmsystems.com .

About WizzPass

WizzPass provides a variety of visitor management, parcel management, Covid-19 screening and workspace reservation solutions for corporate offices, industrial & manufacturing facilities, and multi-tenant office buildings and office parks. The WizzPass Visitor Management System revolutionizes the experience, convenience, security and safety of visitors to offices to create a much-improved environment and way that businesses, visitors, contractors, employees and clients interact. WizzPass is trusted by blue-chip companies at over 300 locations, across 4 continents, and has processed over 10 million secure events. The startup is an alumnus of both Techstars Cape Town (2016) and the Grindstone Accelerator (2019/20) that helped advance its growth journey. WizzPass is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa. For more information about WizzPass, please visit www.wizzpass.com.

