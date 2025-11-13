Flytxt Receives Frost & Sullivan's 2025 Global Company of the Year Recognition in the Agentic AI for Customer Experience Industry

Flytxt is recognized for its outcome-driven Agentic AI platform that redefines customer experience through autonomous intelligence, measurable impact, and seamless usability.

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan has honored Flytxt with the 2025 Global Company of the Year Recognition in the Global Agentic AI for Customer Experience (CX) industry. The recognition underscores Flytxt's pioneering role in leveraging the next generation of AI technologies to help enterprises optimize decision-making and drive superior CX and business outcomes at scale.

Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices benchmarking framework evaluates companies on two critical dimensions, strategy effectiveness and strategy execution. Flytxt excelled in both, demonstrating a clear ability to translate its long-term AI vision into impactful solutions and measurable business value for their clients.

"Frost & Sullivan recognizes Flytxt for its unwavering commitment to transforming enterprise CX through outcome-driven, Agentic AI. By combining massive training and federated learning, Flytxt has redefined how enterprises can make use of AI for autonomous decision-making and seamless execution to drive growth outcomes," said Soumyadeep Roy Chowdhury, Senior industry analyst, TechVision–ICT at Frost & Sullivan.

Flytxt continues to anticipate and respond to evolving market dynamics through continuous AI innovation and product advancement. Its recently launched Agentic AI platform, Niya-X unifies sales, marketing, product, and customer care workflows, enabling autonomous decisions and actions aligned with specific business outcomes. Having access to massive training with trillions of real-world data points, Flytxt's AI agents possess deep contextual intelligence to plan, decide, and act for measurable results such as lower churn, higher revenue, or improved product profitability.

"This recognition reflects our vision to make the best Enterprise AI purpose-built for optimizing marketplace efficiency," said Dr. Vinod Vasudevan, CEO of Flytxt. Continuously learning from real-world marketplaces, Flytxt AI understands what drives business outcomes in any given context and why. It reasons from evidence and hence orchestrates the best possible decisions and actions across every customer, product, and channel. This approach helps enterprises to achieve measurable, and scalable outcomes faster", he added.

The company's strong focus on making its AI highly usable and collaborative differentiates it in a crowded market. Industry-standard APIs make its integration smooth with existing systems and workflows, allowing clients to achieve rapid time-to-value. Whether improving retention for telco or enhancing customer journeys in digital-first businesses or driving cross-selling in banking and financial services, Flytxt's AI solutions delivers sustained impact for its clients globally.

Internally, Flytxt mirrors its customer excellence through operational efficiency and a culture of innovation. Its standardized AI delivery frameworks, reusable model libraries, and automated pipelines enable fast, reliable AI solution rollouts across global enterprises. Cross-functional R&D teams drive ongoing advancements in AI autonomy, ensuring Flytxt remains at the forefront of technology leadership while fostering employee creativity and collaboration.

Frost & Sullivan commends Flytxt for setting a benchmark in strategic execution, product excellence, and customer engagement. The company's vision for autonomous decision-making and its deep contextual intelligence position it as a transformative force shaping the future of the agentic AI for CX landscape.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Company of the Year Recognition to an organization that demonstrates exceptional strategy development and execution, resulting in measurable improvements in market share, customer satisfaction, and operational performance. Flytxt's achievement reflects a balance of visionary leadership, technological sophistication, and consistent value delivery that elevates the standard for the global AI ecosystem.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Recognition

Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Recognitions honor companies across regional and global markets that exhibit exceptional achievement and consistent excellence in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer experience, and strategic product development. Each recognition is the result of a rigorous analytical process in which Frost & Sullivan industry experts benchmark performance through comprehensive interviews, deep-dive analysis, and extensive secondary research. The goal is to identify true best-in-class organizations that are driving transformative growth and setting new industry standards.

About Flytxt

Flytxt is a pioneer in delivering massively trained Agentic AI solutions that drive measurable business outcomes for enterprise marketplaces. Its award-winning AI is powered by a unique Federated Learning Engine that combines causal learnings across markets and use cases to consistently improve accuracy and results over time. Headquartered in the Netherlands, Flytxt collaborates with over 80 enterprises in more than 50 countries. The company has a corporate office in Dubai, AI Innovation and Development Centers in India, and sales presence in Mexico, Colombia, France, Germany and Kenya.

