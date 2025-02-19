Flying Cars Are Here: Alef flies a car in a city

Alef conducted the first test in history of a car drive and vertical takeoff in a city

Alef car flew over another car to test an emergency blocking traffic situation

An ultralight version of Alef Aeronautics flying car was tested by flying over a closed-off city road in a non-densely populated area

The public street was closed off, no bystanders were under or near the flight path, and the surrounding area was non-densely populated

SANTA MATEO, Calif., Feb. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alef Aeronautics, a sustainable mobility company designing and developing a flying car, announced today that it successfully conducted a flight test of its flying car in a city environment.

Alef Aeronautics pilot + driving + flying over a car in a city Alef Aeronautics flying car driving off-road Jim Dukhovny CEO of Alef near the flying car during a flight test

What is the historical significance of this? Alef released the video of the test, making it a first-ever video in history of a car driving and vertically taking off. While previous videos exist of cars driving and using a runway to take off, videos of tethered flights, and eVTOL flying taxis taking off, this is the first publicly released video of a car driving and taking off vertically.

The test was conducted with thorough safety measures, ensuring the road was closed off during the flight test, no people were under or near the flight path, the area around was not densely populated, and all safety equipment and personnel were present. The test was completed successfully without any safety issues.

A special ultralight version of the Alef Model Zero was used. In the past year, Alef achieved both a reduction in weight and enhancements in structural integrity.

"This drive and flight test represents an important proof of technology in a real-world city environment. We hope it will be a moment similar to the Wright Brothers' Kitty Hawk video, proving to humanity that new transportation is possible," said Jim Dukhovny, CEO of Alef.

Alef's flying car is 100% electric, drivable on public roads, and has vertical takeoff and landing capabilities. Alef received 3,330 pre-orders through its website: https://alef.aero .

