Fly Ash Market to Generate Revenue of US$11,371 Mn by 2026, Economic Benefits Add Impetus to the Market - TMR

ALBANY, New York, Aug. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global fly ash market is expected to experience high-paced growth during the assessment period, as fly ash is ideal for use in many areas of building engineering due to its suitable features. Fly ash, a by-product of the coal-burning power industry, is an industrial waste having the great significance to its multifunctional applications.

Waste-free, sustainable, environment-friendly, and economic world is the need of the hour, given the drastic changes that climate change is bringing in. All know about the consequences of exhaustion of natural resources yet there is no end to its consumption. Power and heating plants with its large amount of waste production is a global issue. However, the waste that they produce, such as fly ash, has huge potential as a substitute of natural raw sources.

Ash Improvement Technology, Ecocem Materials Ltd., Sephaku Cement Ltd., Boral Limited, and LafargeHolcim Ltd. are some of the notable names in the global fly ash market.

Transparency Market Research prognosticates the value of global fly ash market to reach US$11,371 Mn by 2026. The market is likely to expand at a healthy rate of 7.1% CAGR during the assessment period.

Asia Pacific to Continue with Regional Dominance due to Increasing Use in Infrastructural Development

In terms of regions, the global fly ash market is likely to be commanded by Asia Pacific with the region accounting for the lion share of the market. The growth of the market in this region is mainly ascribed to the swelling infrastructural development activities driven by a large number of urban, rural, and domestic roads construction and development projects in the region.

Economic improvement of a country is much dependent on the development of infrastructure, which calls for use of fly ash in various projects of infrastructural development. To ebb the construction cost, increased use of fly ash in many industries is substantially propagated.

Europe is another important region for the global fly ash market. Efforts to make infrastructural improvement in the region are adding impetus to the market. Growing use of fly ash in agriculture and cement is fuelling the European fly ash market over the period of assessment.

Eco-friendly Properties of Fly Ash to accelerate its Adoption during the Forecast Period

Fly ash is a combination of aluminous and siliceous material, which creates cement-like attributes when mixed with lime and water. Manufacturers of concrete and cement use fly ash to substitute the use of Portland cement in concrete making. Unique properties like less permeability, high strength, and more durability are the unique characteristics of fly ash-based concrete.

Following the footsteps of concrete manufacturers, tiles and bricks manufacturers, CalStar Products Inc., are making increased use of fly ash in their products to do away with clay.

Global fly ash market is expected to thrive on its environment-friendly properties too. Fly ash in tiles and bricks emit 90% less carbon dioxide. In this era of going green and going sustainable, eco-friendly products such as fly ash are unsurprisingly gaining popularity in the market. More companies are now investing towards green cement to leave a positive impact on the environment. For instance, Calera Corporation has invented a brand new technology to change carbon dioxide emissions of power plant into stable mineral carbonate. These products can then be utilized for the manufacturing of cement.

Much of the growth of the global fly ash market is attributed to the economic benefits that it offers to the construction industry. Fly ash is widely been recognized as a sustainable alternative of traditional cement by various regulatory bodies.

The information shared in this review is based on a TMR report, bearing the title, "Fly Ash Market (Product-Class F, Class C, and Others; Application- Portland Cement & Concrete, Bricks & Blocks, Road Construction, Agriculture, and Others) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2017– 2026."

The global fly ash market is segmented based on:

Product

Class F

Class C

Others

Application

Portland Cement & Concrete

Bricks & Blocks

Road Construction

Agriculture

Others

Region

North America

US



Canada

Europe

Germany



France



Italy



Spain



U.K.



Rest of Europe

Middle East and Africa

and GCC Countries



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

& Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



Australia & New Zealand

&

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

Microspheres (Hollow Microspheres and Solid Microspheres) Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/microspheres-market.html

