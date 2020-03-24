Fluvius in Belgium Continues its Network Upgrade With Teleste's Intelligent Optical Nodes

TURKU, FINLAND, March 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Teleste continues to supply its intelligent optical nodes to Fluvius, the leading multi-utility operator in Belgium. The now-agreed deliveries consist of 750 of Teleste's AC8810 intelligent 1.2 GHz nodes to Fluvius' network upgrade in the Flanders region, extending the cooperation between the companies that started for the project in 2019. The value of the agreement is estimated to be approximately EUR 1.1 million.

By upgrading its cable infrastructure, Fluvius seeks to ensure future high-speed data transmission capabilities for the subscribers within its network of more than 500.000 homes passed. To ensure a successful outcome for the project, the company's public bidding process was based on the product price as well as evaluation of the technical criteria, including features such as remote ingress switching, power consumption and housing as well as user-friendly configuration.

"Teleste's intelligent optical nodes have been designed to give operators excellent capacity performance enhanced with built-in features that enable their easy management and reliable, cost-efficient operation in the field. We are pleased that the technology has met Fluvius' requirements during the first phase of their network upgrade and we are looking forward to continuing our cooperation in the delivery of future-proof services to their their broadband subscribers," said Rami Kimari, Teleste's Vice President of HFC Networks.

Teleste's AC8810 1.2 GHz optical nodes provide operators with fibre-level data transmission capacity, cost-effective operation and high redundancy, and they are also easy and economical to operate in the field. Their intelligent network technology, with features such as remote management and ingress switching, is designed to improve the quality of broadband service for subscribers while, for example, utilizing the built-in power saving function enables operators to reduce power consumption and achieve a smaller CO₂ footprint in their networks.

Please visit our website for more information about the AC8810 node.

Inquiries for more information:

Mirkka Lamppu

Director of Communications, Teleste Corporation

Tel. +358-2-2605-611

Email: mirkka.lamppu@teleste.com

About Teleste

Teleste offers an integrated product and service portfolio that makes it possible to build and run a better networked society. Our solutions bring television and broadband services to you, secure your safety in public places and guide your use of public transport. With solid industry experience and drive for innovations, we are a leading international company in broadband, security and information technologies and related services. We connect with our customers through a global network of offices and partners. In 2019, Teleste's net sales reached EUR 235 million and it had 1,330 employees. Teleste is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. For more information see www.teleste.com and follow @telestecorp on Twitter.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/teleste-corporation/r/fluvius-in-belgium-continues-its-network-upgrade-with-teleste-s-intelligent-optical-nodes,c3066857

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/teleste-corporation/i/teleste-ac8810-rgb-300dpi,c2765043 Teleste AC8810 RGB 300dpi

SOURCE Teleste Corporation