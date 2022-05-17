Fluid X Introduces Aqua Bags: The At Home Weight Training for All Fitness Levels

Fluid X is one of the first companies to design this product for the mass market. With the introduction of the Boba : a ball-shaped aqua bag, anyone from yogis to seniors can workout with weights in a fun and effective way. Because of the unstable water weight, even just picking up an aqua bag engages the core without trying.

Research shows that instability training improves physical rehabilitation and maximizes athlete performance, making it great for people at all levels of their fitness journey. A study from Sports Health Journal also found that instability training helped increase trunk muscle activation by an average of around 47.3 percent.

Unlike traditional weights found in the gym, the constantly shifting water in an aqua bag mimics the instability in sports like rugby, judo, and tennis. Fluid X comes in the Tank or Boba shape, with four sizes and weight from 7 to 20kg when fully filled. Users can easily adjust the weight by adjusting the level of water, and challenge their coordination and instability control.

Sister team and fitness enthusiasts Wendy and Winnie Cheung say: "When the pandemic hit, the gyms closed, and we had no choice but to train at home. We missed the community and camaraderie at the gym. Thus the Fluid X was born: a workout where everyone, even the elderly, can do at home and not get bored."

The Fluid X has created a library of innovative workouts and fitness guides on their website as well as a recent collaboration with TodayFit , a Personal Training app. To learn more, please visit: https://www.thefluidx.com/ .

About Fluid X

Fluid X was founded by sister team Winnie and Wendy Cheung, two serial entrepreneurs with a vision of creating a community of trainers and fitness enthusiasts coming together for fun and challenging workouts. Bored of typical at-home workouts, the two were introduced to aqua bag training and immediately became inspired by the versatility of the fitness product. Their initiatives include launching the first-ever accessible aqua bags, collaborating with world-class personal trainers and health centers, and encouraging individuals to lead healthy, vibrant lives.

More information is also available through:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thefluidx/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thefluidx

Media Contact

Winnie Cheung

Email: winnie@thefluidx.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1803608/fluidx_final_16.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1803609/Fluid_X_neon_purple_final_final_Logo.jpg

SOURCE FluidX