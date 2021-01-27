Fluid Management Systems Market worth $16.1 Billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Fluid Management Systems Market by Product (Standalone (Dialyzers, Insufflators, Suction) Integrated Systems, Disposables, Accessories), Application (Urology, Nephrology, Laparoscopy) End User (Hospitals, Dialysis Centers) - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global market is projected to reach USD 16.1 billion by 2025 from USD 8.5 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 13.6% during the forecast period.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Fluid Management Systems Market"

180 – Tables

54 – Figures

283 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=153551158

The Growth in this fluid management accessories market is driven by the increasing number of minimally invasive surgeries, increasing ESRD patient base, technological advancements in fluid management systems, and an increase in government funds and grants worldwide for endosurgical procedures, rising number of hospitals, and investments in endoscopy and laparoscopy facilities are driving the market. The untapped potential in emerging markets and the rising use of single-use disposable devices and accessories are also expected to offer growth opportunities for players operating in the fluid management systems and accessories market.

The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in a global healthcare crisis, causing a shift in healthcare delivery in most regions. Most nations across the globe declared some form of lockdown. Most non-essential procedures and in-hospital therapies such as elective surgeries were deferred in the first half of 2020 to prevent the spread of the infection and ease the toll on healthcare infrastructure. We estimate that the effect of COVID-19 on the fluid management systems market is negative in 2020. However, this impact was temporary. In Q3 and Q4 of 2020, to normalize the overall economy and health system, regulatory bodies allowed elective surgeries to be performed in developed countries like Germany, the UK, and the US. This boosted the demand for surgical devices in the second half of 2020, bringing down the overall negative impact to 20–30%.

The accessories and disposables segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

By product, the fluid management accessories market is segmented into systems and accessories and disposables. The accessories and disposables s segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth of this segment can be attributed to the repeated purchase of accessories and disposables and an increasing number of minimally invasive surgeries.

The standalone fluid management systems segment is expected to account for the largest share of the fluid management systems and accessories market

By type, the fluid management systems market is segmented into standalone fluid management systems and integrated fluid management systems. The standalone fluid management systems segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2019. Standalone fluid management systems are less expensive than integrated systems. This is a major factor contributing to the high adoption of these products in hospitals, especially in developing countries.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=153551158

The laparoscopy application segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on application, the fluid management systems and accessories market is categorized into urology and nephrology, gastroenterology, gynecology/obstetrics, laparoscopy, bronchoscopy, cardiology, arthroscopy, otoscopy, dentistry, neurology, and other applications. The laparoscopy application segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growth in this application segment is mainly due to the growing shift towards minimally invasive procedures, which, in turn, boosts the number of laparoscopic surgeries performed worldwide.

The hospitals end-user segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market

The fluid management systems and accessories market, by end-user, is segmented into hospitals, dialysis centers, ambulatory surgical centers, and other end users. The hospital segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019. Hospitals are the largest end-users of fluid management systems and accessories, as a large number of surgical procedures are performed in these facilities. Moreover, the increasing preference for minimally invasive surgeries (MIS) has also driven the use of laparoscopic and endoscopic surgeries in hospitals.

Speak to Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=153551158

Asia Pacific is expected to account for the highest CAGR for players operating in the fluid management systems market

The Asia Pacific fluid management accessories market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025. Factors such as the favorable environment for the growth of the market in Japan, Japan's Revitalization Strategy, penetration of key players into China's fluid management systems market, increasing infrastructure to support minimally invasive procedures in India, and growth of medical tourism and number of hospitals in Asian countries have contributed to the rapid growth of the market in the Asia Pacific.

The prominent players in this fluid management systems and accessories market are Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Baxter International Inc. (US), Cardinal Health, Inc. (US), Stryker Corporation (US), Olympus Corporation (Japan), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Medline Industries, Inc. (US), KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Ecolab Inc. (US), Smiths Medical (UK), Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (US), Medtronic plc (Ireland), FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Japan), CONMED Corporation (US), Hologic, Inc. (US), Arthrex, Inc. (US), Thermedx, LLC. (US), COMEG Medical Technologies (Germany), and EndoMed Systems GmbH (Germany).

Browse Adjacent Markets: Medical Devices Market Research Reports & Consulting

Browse Related Reports:

Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Market by Product (Machines, Dialyzers, Concentrates, Dialysates, Catheters) Services, Modality (Conventional, CAPD, Nocturnal), End User (Hospital, Independent Dialysis Center, Home Dialysis) - Global Forecasts to 2024

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/dialysis-market-1279.html

Endoscopy Equipment Market by Product (Endoscope (Flexible, Rigid, Capsule) Visualization Systems, Endoscopic Ultrasound, Insufflator)), Application (GI Endoscopy, Laparoscopy, Cystoscopy, Bronchoscopy, Colonoscopy, Arthroscopy) - Global Forecast to 2024

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/endoscopy-devices-market-689.html

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/fluid-management-visualization-systems.asp

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/fluid-management-visualization-systems.asp

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets