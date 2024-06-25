Flughafen Zürich Receives 2024 European Identity Award for Outstanding Innovation in Identity Management Solutions

Award celebrates transition to modern cloud-based IAM with partners Omada and SECURIX

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Omada A/S ("Omada"), a global leader of Identity Governance and Administration (IGA), today announced that its customer, Flughafen Zürich, has been awarded the 2024 European Identity Award in the Enterprise IAM category at the European Identity & Cloud Conference 2024 in Berlin. The prestigious award, presented by global IT analyst firm KuppingerCole Analysts, honors Flughafen Zürich's successful efforts transitioning to cloud-based IAM with the support of Omada and SECURIX.

The European Identity Award is one of the most respected accolades in the identity management industry, recognizing companies that demonstrate remarkable innovation and impact. Flughafen Zürich is the primary international airport in Switzerland and one of Europe's leading transport hubs. The organization received this prestigious award for its work in identity governance, including its partnership with its system vendor, Omada, which has pioneered cloud-based identity solutions that help organizations enhance security, achieve compliance, and improve operational efficiency. Flughafen Zürich's efforts were also aided by system integrator, SECURIX, which helps some of the most highly regulated organizations against identity-related threats – from requirements analysis to operations.

With Omada Identity Cloud, Flughafen Zürich achieved the following benefits in far less than a year:

Enhanced Security : Implementation of advanced identity governance practices that strengthened overall security posture.

: Implementation of advanced identity governance practices that strengthened overall security posture. Operational Efficiency : Streamlined identity management processes, significantly reducing manual effort and associated errors.

: Streamlined identity management processes, significantly reducing manual effort and associated errors. Regulatory Compliance: Comprehensive compliance capabilities that ensured adherence to stringent regulatory requirements, including GDPR.

Dietmar Wettach, Senior ICT Solution Architect (Application), Project Manager at Flughafen Zürich AG, said: "The joint teamwork between colleagues from Flughafen Zürich AG and Omada enabled us to migrate our established IAM solution from our own data center to the cloud. Now we have a standardized solution that is considerably easier to manage. Omada delivered the project in a very professional way and in close partnership with us on time and within budget. Even after the go-live, the Omada colleagues were available for questions regarding maintenance, minor adjustments, support and operating concepts."

Fabio Morandi, information security officer, Flughafen Zürich AG, said: "The migration to Omada Identity Cloud has been a transformative step for Flughafen Zürich. We have seen significant improvements in our identity management processes, which has led to enhanced security and compliance. Omada's solution is a testament to their innovation and leadership in the identity governance space, and this award is well deserved recognition for all involved."

Michael Garrett, CEO, Omada, said: "Moving to the cloud is top of mind for customers to secure the benefits of modern identity management. This recognition celebrates our migration journey from customized on-premises to best practice configuration in Omada Identity Cloud, which we were able to achieve very quickly. This is a blueprint to show that the move from a very custom on-prem solution to a modern program is achievable and fruitful. Congratulations to Flughafen Zürich and Securix, we are honored to be partners in this journey."

For complete details of how Omada Identity Cloud is deployed at Flughafen Zürich, please visit the success story online.

About Flughafen Zürich

Zurich Airport is one of Switzerland's most important transport infrastructures, operated by Flughafen Zürich AG. It connects the country to the world's most important metropolises. Flughafen Zürich AG employs some 1,700 people at its Zurich site. Together with staff from the other companies based there, they are part of our wider airport family of around 30,000 employees working in and around the airport, making it a major provider of jobs in the region. The company's core activities are spread between three business areas: transport hubs, commercial centers and real estate.

For more information, go to https://www.flughafen-zuerich.ch/

About Omada

Omada, a global market leader in Identity Governance and Administration (IGA), offers a full-featured, enterprise-grade, cloud-native IGA solution that enables organizations to achieve compliance, reduce risk, and maximize efficiency. Founded in 2000, Omada delivers innovative identity management to complex hybrid environments based on our proven best practice process framework and deployment approach.

For more information, go to omadaidentity.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1730116/Omada_Logo.jpg