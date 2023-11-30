Fluent Economic Bridge Acquires ADGM License, Expands Operations to Colombia to Propel UAE Global Trade

ABU DHABI, UAE, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blockchain startup Fluent Economic Bridge has officially received its Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) license, permitting Fluent to domicile and conduct operations within the United Arab Emirates' most prestigious Special Economic Zone. As its first course of action as a licensed ADGM member, Fluent is set to open a new office in Colombia to streamline trade activities with the United Arab Emirates. This initiative is part of the broader Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between the UAE and Colombia, which aims to streamline, digitize, and enhance international trade. For Fluent, the move comes following the startup's addition to the Ministry of Economy's NextGen FDI Program in October, as it begins to take strategic action to bolster the UAE's position as a global trade gateway.

Bradley Allgood, Co-Founder & CEO of Fluent Economic Bridge, underscored the significance of the ADGM license, as well as Fluent's expansion into Colombia: "Establishing an on-the-ground presence in Colombia marks a significant milestone in our mission to revolutionize global trade. With an official ADGM license under our belt, we are more prepared and better positioned than ever to facilitate seamless and efficient trade between the UAE and Colombia, further advancing the UAE's status as a global trade hub."

Fluent's presence in Colombia is expected to enhance cross-border payment systems and trade finance by leveraging the company's innovative deposit token infrastructure to open direct and highly efficient trade corridors between nations. Fluent also has committed to be in attendance at Abu Dhabi Finance Week, a move focused on strengthening its ties with commercial and trade leaders within the UAE's rising fintech scene.

By leading the charge as a fintech innovator operating between traditional finance and blockchain ecosystems, Fluent aims not only to make a significant impact on global trade finance, but to position the UAE as a leader in the digital native global economy for decades to come.