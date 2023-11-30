Flow Security Launches GenAI DLP, Monitoring Data In Motion and At Rest to Empower Enterprises to Securely Leverage GenAI Applications

Flow's GenAI DLP provides complete data lifecycle coverage, actively preventing data leaks in real-time and enabling the further adoption of GenAI services

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Flow Security, the pioneering Data Security Lifecycle Platform, announced today its extension to GenAI Security with the launch of a new GenAI DLP module. This move makes Flow Security the industry's first data security platform to safeguard the movement of data to GenAI services and applications, empowering enterprises to securely build with and consume GenAI.

The widespread use of Generative AI, while leading to advancements across the enterprise and fueling exceptional innovation, has led to increasing concern over data security. As more companies adopt GenAI services for a wide array of uses, from content creation to back-end tasks by developers, the potential for personal and corporate data leakage, data mishandling, and the creation of shadow data is on the rise. A recent report found that 69% of executives say innovation takes precedence over cybersecurity for Generative AI, while at the same time, 96% say adopting GenAI makes a security breach likely in their organization within the next three years.

"Many companies that wish to venture into GenAI are hesitant to put themselves at risk due to concerns over data leakage, and they will continue to limit its usage as long as they remain unaware of how their data is moved, stored, and used by 3rd parties," said CEO of Flow Security, Jonathan Roizin. "With GenAI DLP, we offer a responsible, frictionless way to safeguard corporate digital assets, enabling the wider adoption of GenAI applications across a data-centric ecosystem."

Analyzing data in motion, as opposed to traditional scanning of known databases, enables Flow's GenAI DLP to discover shadow data and proactively identify anomalies in real-time, regardless of where the data is located. For data-centric organizations this capability is critical to prevent violations and breaches that could lead to fines and be damaging to their reputation. In testing, Flow's GenAI DLP uncovered undetected data leakages despite seemingly robust infrastructure protection. In a test focusing on healthcare organizations where GenAI was used to classify patient data to gain insights into disease patterns and treatment effectiveness, Flow's GenAI DLP quickly identified sensitive PHI data at risk that would have led to a HIPAA violation if it had continued to go unnoticed. In another test for telecom providers, GenAI was used to optimize customer services by analyzing chatbot interactions for potential risk, and once again, Flow's GenAI DLP identified sensitive financial data leaks, thereby avoiding the potential repercussions.

"GenAI tools have created a situation where the movement of data is expanding at an unparalleled pace and relying on traditional infrastructure protection methods is inadequate to cover this data sprawl. To effectively monitor data's whereabouts, companies need to see the full journey, they can't rely on scanning data where it's supposed to be and once it is at rest – they need to know where the data actually is at all times," said CPO of Flow Security, Natia Golan.

See more details on Flow's new generative AI security module here.

About Flow Security:

Flow Security is the only data security platform that identifies, categorizes, and protects data at rest and in motion. Utilizing advanced eBPF technology, Flow's solution uncovers unmanaged data on-prem and in the cloud, ensuring frictionless and comprehensive protection of sensitive information in ever-widening data landscapes. Founded in 2021, Tel Aviv-based Flow is backed by Amiti, GFC, Amdocs Ventures, and market-leading angel investors.

To learn more about Flow Security, visit our website, or follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Tamara Raynor-Cote

Headline Media

+972586766793

Tamara@headline.media