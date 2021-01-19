Flow Imaging Microscopy/Dynamic Image Analysis Market worth $45 million by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Flow Imaging Microscopy/Dynamic Image Analysis Market by Type (Small Biomolecules, Nanofibers, Viscous Liquids), Dispersion (Wet/Dry Dispersion), Enduser (Pharma-Biotech Cos, CROs, CMOs, F&B, Petrochemicals, Water Testing) - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Flow Imaging Microscopy Market is projected to reach USD 45 million by 2025 from USD 32 million in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Flow Imaging Microscopy/Dynamic Image Analysis Market"

71 – Tables

26 – Figures

123 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=156876758



The Increasing R&D investment in the field of nanotechnology, rising investments in pharmaceutical, and stringent regulatory guidelines for product quality across industries are fueling the growth of the market. Moreover, the rapidly growing pharmaceutical industry in emerging countries are some of the other major factors driving the growth of this dynamic image analysis market.

The large biomolecule segment accounted for the largest share of the flow imaging microscopy market, by technology, in 2019

Based on sample type, the market is segmented into large biomolecules, small biomolecules, microfibers & nanofibers, liquid & viscous samples, and other samples. The large biomolecule segment accounted for the largest share of the flow imaging microscopy market in 2019, driven by the growing regulatory recommendations to analyze subvisible particles in biologics to maintain the safety and efficiency of final products.

Wet dispersion is the fastest growing segment during the forecast period

Based on sample dispersion, the dynamic image analysis market is segmented into two major types—wet and dry. Rising applications of nanoparticles, and increasing research & development activities in the pharma & biotechnology industries for the development of novel drugs are the key factors contributing to the high growth rate of the wet dispersion market segment.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=156876758

The North American region accounted for the largest share of the flow imaging microscopy market in 2019.

The flow imaging microscopy industry is segmented into five regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The North American region accounted for the largest share of the flow imaging microscopy market in 2019. Presence of a large customer base in the region. Significant funding for nanotechnology development and strict industrial regulations for flow imaging microscopy for pharmaceutical drugs and food products with respect to drug development and quality control are some of the major factors driving the growth of this market.

The major players operating in the global dynamic image analysis market include Bio-Techne (US), Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Japan), Microtrac MRB (Germany), Micromeritics Instrument Corporation (US), Fritsch (Germany), Haver & Boecker (Germany), Spectris (UK), HORIBA (Japan),Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), (Germany), Anton Paar (Austria), Bettersize Instruments (China), and Occhio (Germany).

Speak to Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=156876758

Browse Adjacent Markets: Analytical and Scientific Instrumentation Market Research Reports & Consulting

Browse Related Reports:

Particle Size Analysis Market by Technology (Laser Diffraction, DLS, Static, Dynamic Imaging, Coulter Principle, Nanoparticle Tracking), Dispersion, End-User (Pharmaceutical, Chemical, Petroleum, Mining, Food, Academia), Region - Global Forecast to 2025

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/particle-size-analysis-market-74084833.html

Particle Counter Market by Type (Airborne, Liquid), Application (Cleanroom Monitoring, Contamination Monitoring of Liquids, IAQM), End User (Life Sciences & Medical Devices, Semiconductor, Automotive), Region - Global Forecast to 2025

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/particle-counter-market-221564539.html

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/flow-imaging-microscopy-analysis-market.asp

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/flow-imaging-microscopy-analysis.asp



Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets