Flow Cytometry Market to Reach $16.6 Billion by 2032 at 10.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Flow cytometry is a powerful analytical technique used in various fields of biology, medicine, and clinical diagnostics. It enables the simultaneous measurement of multiple physical and chemical characteristics of individual cells or particles as they flow through a laser-based detection system.

Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Flow Cytometry Market by Component (Instruments, Reagents & Consumables, Software, and Services), Technology (Cell-Based Flow Cytometry and Bead-Based Flow Cytometry), Application (Academic & Clinical Applications and Diagnostic Applications), and End User (Hospitals, Medical Schools and Clinical Testing Labs, Commercial Organizations, Academic Institutions, and Others), Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023–2032.". According to the report, the global Flow Cytometry Market was valued at $6.2 Billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach $16.6 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.3% from 2023 to 2032.

Request Sample of the Report on Flow Cytometry Market Forecast 2032- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/90

Prime determinants of growth

The flow cytometry market has experienced significant growth due to technological advancements, high adoption of flow cytometry techniques in disease diagnosis, and surge in adoption of flow cytometry techniques in drug discovery and development.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $6,216.42 million Market Size in 2032 $16,577.98 million CAGR 10.3 % No. of Pages in Report 360 Segments covered Component, Technology, Application, End User, and Region. Drivers Technological advancements. High adoption of flow cytometry technique in disease diagnosis. Surge in adoption of flow cytometry technique in drug discovery and development. Opportunities Integration of AI in flow cytometry Restraints High cost of instruments

Economic Downturn Analysis: Impact of Recession in 2023 on the Flow Cytometry Market

The global recession has a significant impact on the flow cytometry market.

The high inflation rate and the layoffs have impacted the new product development and research activities.

However, the market for flow cytometry market is expected to recover owing to high adoption of flow cytometers for cancer diagnosis.

Want to Explore More, Connect to our Analyst- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/90

The reagents and consumables segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on component, the reagents and consumables segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for almost one-third of the flow cytometry market revenue, owing to high use of reagents and consumables in disease diagnosis.

The cell-based flow cytometry segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on technology, the cell-based flow cytometry segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for almost four-fifths of the flow cytometry market revenue. This is attributed to high adoption of cell-based flow cytometry for cell analysis.

The academic and clinical applications segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on applications, the academic and clinical applications segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than three-fifths of the flow cytometry market revenue. This is attributed to high adoption of flow cytometry for research purposes.

The commercial organizations segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on end user, the commercial organizations segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than one-third of the flow cytometry market revenue. This is attributed to high adoption of flow cytometry for research and development in the field of drug discovery.

For Procurement Information- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/90

The North America segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on region, the North America segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for two-fifths of the flow cytometry market revenue. This is attributed to the rapid technological advancements and presence of major key players.

Leading Market Players:

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Biomerieux Sa

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Miltenyi Biotec Gmbh

Sartorius Ag

Sysmex Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Cytek Biosciences

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the Flow Cytometry Market. These players have adopted different strategies such as product launch, product approval, acquisition, and collaboration to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.



"We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below is the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market."

Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry-

Syphilis Testing Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2032

Capsule Endoscopy System Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2032

Micromanipulators Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2032

Flow Cytometry Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2032

Postpartum Hemorrhage (PPH) Devices Market- Wearable Injectors Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2032

Extremity Reconstruction Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2032

Automated Radiosynthesis Modules Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2032

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) Offered by Allied Market Research:

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact -



David Correa



1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

Int'l: +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/4406753/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg