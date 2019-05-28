Flow Cytometry Market to Grow Rapidly Owing to Increasing Incidence of Chronic Disorders & Rising Healthcare Expenditures Till 2025 | Million Insights

FELTON, California, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Flow Cytometry Market size was estimated at USD 3.27 billion in 2016 and is anticipated to grow at CAGR of 10.6% in coming years. Key drivers of this market include increasing incidence of chronic disorders that requires toxicity testing for cancer tests and need for quick, accurate and sensitive prognosis techniques for the validation of disease.

Increasing awareness levels amongst healthcare experts and patients coupled with rising healthcare expenditures are major factors driving the growth. Furthermore, related benefits of cell-based assays including development in reagents and software employed for the study, ease-of-use and high sensitivity and reproductively are some other elements anticipated to boost the growth in coming years.

Technology Insights

Cell-based technology held the leading position in 2016. Rising demand for advance diagnosis and increasing awareness related to related advantages with cell-based analysis are the elements contributing to its leading position during the coming years.

Cell-based flow cytometry involves substantial usage in variety of research fields. This analysis is applied in the discovery of drug for physiological importance of results. Furthermore, it is utilized in clinical studies involving endothelial cells in blood, hematopoietic progenitor cells, and tumor cells in peripheral blood and tumour stem cells. In addition, they are utilized in the study for target identification and disease mechanism.

Product Insights

In 2016, instrument segment was the market leader due to huge penetration combined with benefits such as user-friendliness, accurate result and cost-effective characteristic. Consumables and reagents, due to their high application in diagnosis of cancer are anticipated to account for high growth.

Instruments having application in flow cytometry include sample preparation devices, cell analyzers and cell sorters involving platforms for cell analysis and replaceable components such as detectors, filters and lasers. The development of new innovative technologies including the multi-color flow cytometers combined with the ability to detect up to eighteen cell parameters concurrently is amongst the causes leading towards growth.

Application Insights

This technology is used in industrial sectors, research and clinical diagnosis. Research segment held leading position in 2016 due to increasing R&D for cancer and other infectious diseases diagnosis and treatment. Flow cytometry has applications even in some other industries including plant tissue culture and food microbiology.

Clinical diagnosis is anticipated to be the fastest growing application segment by the year 2025. This growth is boosted by elements such as rising demand for cost-effective disease diagnostic tools and related advantages of these assays in disease detection.

End-use Insights

The commercial organization segment dominated the industry due to extensive applications in various verticals including plant cell culture, food microbiology and blood banks. The entry of reagents and multiplex probes for definite usage in diagnostics and discovery of drug is anticipated to benefit this vertical accompanied with development opportunities by offering the users in research and small- scale peripheral laboratories.

Hospitals are anticipated to grow at remunerative CAGR owing to rising number of diagnostic tests required by increasing prevalence of infectious and chronic diseases, beneficial and supportive reimbursement policies and rising awareness among patients.

Regional Insights

North America held leading position in 2016 owing to the availability of solicitous government initiatives for the growth of enhanced technologies pertaining to molecular diagnostics. Furthermore, presence of skilled experts and larger awareness levels are the other factors expected to drive the growth in regional market.

Asia Pacific is speculated to demonstrate lucrative growth over the forecast period due to rising solicitous government aid for the biotech industry growth. The economic development, increasing patient awareness level, persistently advancing healthcare infrastructure and presence of untapped opportunities are the factors contributing towards the fast growth in this region.

Competitive Insights

Some major players functioning in this industry include Agilent Technologies; Apogee Flow Systems Ltd.; Becton, Dickinson and Company; Beckman Coulter, Inc.; Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.; GE Healthcare; Luminex Corporation; Merck & Co., Inc., Miltenyi Biotec; Stratedigm, Inc.; Sysmex Corporation and Thermo Fisher Scientific.

The market is fierce in nature as major players are involved in persistent product development and alliances to help market penetration. Rising number of outsourcing service providers are anticipated to boost industry rivalry in the coming years.

Industry players are acquiring product penetration by establishing manufacturing plants in the untapped areas of developing countries. For instance, BD Life Sciences entered into collaboration with Seegene Inc. in September 2015, for the advancement of multiplex PCR reagents for BD max system in an inquest to attain more share.

Market Segment:

Global Flow Cytometry Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Cell-based



Bead-based

Global Flow Cytometry Product & Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Instruments



Reagent & consumables



Software



Accessories



Services

Global Flow Cytometry Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Research



Pharmaceutical





Drug discovery





Stem cells





In vitro toxicity





Apoptosis





Cell sorting





Cell cycle analysis





Immunology





Cell viability



Industrial



Clinical



Cancer





Organ transplantation





Immunodeficiency





Hematology

Global Flow Cytometry End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Commercial organizations



Hospitals



Academic institutes



Clinical testing labs

Flow Cytometry Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

North America



U.S





Canada



Europe



UK





Germany



Asia Pacific



Japan





China





India



Latin America



Mexico





Brazil



MEA



South Africa

SOURCE Million Insights