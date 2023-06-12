Flow Chemistry Market worth $2.9 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Flow Chemistry Market by reactor (Tabular Reactors, Microreactors, Oscillatory Flow Rectors, Droplet-Based Reactors, Photochemical Reactors), Purification Method (Chromatography, Liquid-Liquid Extraction), Application, & Region - Global Forecast 2028", The Flow chemistry market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period, from an estimated USD 1.7 billion in 2023 to USD 2.9 billion by 2028. Rapid Growth in the Global Pharmaceutical Industry, Increasing Demand for Greener and more sustainable chemical production will drive the flow chemistry market.

Pharmaceutical synthesis, by application, is expected to be the most significant Flow chemistry segment during the forecast period.

The pharmaceutical synthesis segment is expected to be the most significant in the flow chemistry market during the forecast period due to the high demand for efficient manufacturing processes, scalability, improved safety, the complexity of pharmaceutical molecules, and sustainability requirements in the pharmaceutical industry. Stringent regulations and the need for sustainable practices in the pharmaceutical industry further contribute to the significance of pharmaceutical synthesis in the flow chemistry market.

The microreactor is anticipated to be the fastest-growing Flow chemistry segment, by the reactor, during the forecast period.

The microreactor segment is anticipated to be the fastest-growing flow chemistry segment by reactor during the forecast period, due to the pharmaceutical industry, which is a significant consumer of flow chemistry, is increasingly adopting microreactors for drug synthesis and production. The pharmaceutical industry often requires the synthesis of complex molecules and the optimization of reaction conditions to achieve high purity and yield. Microreactors facilitate the synthesis of pharmaceutical intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) by providing excellent control over reaction parameters, enhancing productivity, and enabling rapid process optimization.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest segment in the global Flow chemistry market, by region, during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific region is experiencing the largest market share in the flow chemistry market due to the region has been witnessing significant economic growth and industrial development in countries such as China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Singapore. Asia Pacific region is home to a large number of pharmaceutical, chemical, and petrochemical companies, which are major consumers of flow chemistry systems.

To enable an in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape, the report includes the profiles of some of the top players in the flow chemistry market. These include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (US), Corning Incorporated (US), Lonza (Switzerland), PerkinElmer Inc (US), and Biotage (Sweden).

