Flow Battery Market to Grow at a CAGR of 21.51% from 2025 to 2032 | SkyQuest Technology Consulting

The flow battery market is experiencing significant growth due to rising demand for long-duration energy storage systems, especially as the world shifts toward renewable energy sources like solar and wind.

WESTFORD, Mass., Aug. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SkyQuest Technology Consulting published a report, titled, 'Flow Battery Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2025-2032', valued at USD 422.77 Million in 2024. With a projected CAGR of 21.51% from 2025 to 2032, the market is expected to reach USD 1951.77 Million by the end of 2032. The growing integration of renewable energy into the power grid, which has created a need for stable and efficient storage solutions to manage energy intermittency.

Flow Battery Market Key Growth Drivers

The flow battery market is gaining significant momentum, due to long cycle life, scalability, and ability to store energy for extended periods without significant degradation. As the global energy landscape moves towards renewable objects such as sun and wind, the need for reliable storage to handle intermittent energy supply has increased. The flow battery stands out independently for its ability to strengthen and energy, making them ideal for applications such as microgrid, renewable integration and load balance.

Recent Developments in Flow Battery Market

In April 2025, China Sodium Energy announced a collaboration with Yulin Municipal Government to create a ¥970 million (~US 135 M) industrial plant in Shaanxi with an annual production capacity of 500 MWh of vanadium flow batteries and the goal of reaching manufacturing-scale output by December 2026.

with an annual production capacity of 500 MWh of vanadium flow batteries and the goal of reaching manufacturing-scale output by December 2026. In March 2025, Japan's METI and ANRE began subsidizing Sumitomo Electric's 2 MW/8 MWh vanadium flow battery in Kumamoto Prefecture under the country's FY2024 renewable storage support program. The battery, which was completed in 2026, represents the country's first government-sponsored flow-battery project.

METI and ANRE began subsidizing Sumitomo Electric's 2 MW/8 MWh vanadium flow battery in Kumamoto Prefecture under the country's FY2024 renewable storage support program. The battery, which was completed in 2026, represents the country's first government-sponsored flow-battery project. In January 2025, the US Department of Energy awarded Quino Energy $2 .6 million to construct a 200 kW/2 MWh quinone redox flow battery based on existing oil-field tanks. This supports the construction of low-cost, scalable organic flow batteries in carbon-steel containers.

Major Challenges in Flow Battery Industry

The flow battery the market faces many challenges that can prevent its widespread adoption. One of the most important problems is high installation costs and expenses related to the flow battery system, including complex components such as large electrolyte tanks, pumps and external control systems. This makes them less economical than lithium-ion batteries for small-scale or short-term storage applications. In addition, low energy density is still a matter of concern, which limits their use in the space- constrained environment or mobile applications that require compactness.

Competitive Landscape

The flow battery market is evolving rapidly, with key players focusing on the innovation, strategic collaborations, and pilot projects to expand their market presence and gain technological edge. In March 2024, a notable strategic move was made by Invinity Energy Systems, which partnered with Dawsongroup plc to launch the UK's first vanadium flow battery leasing program.

Flow Battery Market Segmental Analysis

Global flow battery market is segmented into battery type, material, ownership, storage, application, and region. Based on battery type, the market is segmented into redox, and hybrid. Based on material, the market is segmented into vanadium, zinc bromine, and others. Based on ownership, the market is segmented into customer owned, third-party owned, and utility owned. Based on storage, the market is segmented into small-scale, and large-scale. Based on application, the market is segmented into utilities, commercial & industrial, EV charging stations, and other applications.

By battery type, redox segment dominates due to their proven long-duration energy storage performance, scalability, and safe operation, particularly in grid-scale and renewable integration applications.

By material, vanadium leads the market as it provides simple stable cycling, long service life and reuse of electrolyte, making it the most commercially mature material in the flow battery system.

By ownership, the utility-owned segment dominated due to focus on tools designed to increase grid operations and integrating renewable energy into grid.

By application, utilities dominate the market due to their need for stronger renewable energy integration and durable, long-life storage solutions.

By storage, large-scale is the leading segment because flow batteries are ideally suited for high-capacity, long-duration use cases such as grid support, peak shaving, and load balancing.

Regional Outlook

North America is the fastest growing region in the flow battery market due to the energy storage technologies, strong government support for renewable integration and the presence of major industry players such as ESS Inc. and Invinity Energy Systems.

Why the U.S. is Leading in Flow Battery Adoption

Flow batteries offer unique advantages scalability, long cycle life, and superior performance for grid-scale storage making them a critical solution for integrating solar and wind power into the American energy mix. Unlike lithium-ion systems, flow batteries are designed for long-duration storage without significant degradation, addressing the intermittency challenge of renewables.

The U.S. Department of Energy has been instrumental in advancing the technology. In January 2025, the DOE awarded Quino Energy $2.6 million to develop a scalable quinone redox flow battery using oil-field tanks, underscoring federal support for next-generation, cost-effective storage technologies.

U.S. Flow Battery Market Growth Outlook

Government Funding & Policy Support: Federal and state-level programs promoting renewable integration and energy security.

Federal and state-level programs promoting renewable integration and energy security. Strong Industry Ecosystem: Presence of leading U.S. players such as ESS Tech, Quino Energy, StoreEn Technologies, Salgenx, and Primus Power .

Presence of leading U.S. players such as ESS Tech, Quino Energy, StoreEn Technologies, Salgenx, and . Grid Resilience: Rising demand for utility-scale energy storage to support decarbonization and stabilize the grid.

Asia-Pacific dominates the flow battery market with 49.6% revenue market share in 2023, fueled with strong political initiatives in countries such as rapid urbanization, increasing demand for electricity and in countries such as China, India, Japan and South Korea.

