Flourishing Construction Sector to Invite Immense Growth Prospects for Global Welding Products Market between 2019 and 2027: TMR

- Large scale urbanization and the expanding infrastructure projects around the world are proving to be prominent growth factors for the welding products market

- Considering all the factors associated with the growth, the global welding products market may expand at a CAGR of ~5 percent during the assessment period of 2019-2027

ALBANY, N.Y., Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Welding products have evolved greatly over the years and are expected to evolve at a rapid rate in the near future too. Hence, based on this factor, the welding products market may gain good growth across the forecast period of 2019-2027.

The researchers at Transparency Market Research (TMR), after a thorough analysis of all the factors, have predicted the global welding products market to expand at a CAGR of ~5 percent between 2019 and 2027. The global welding products market was valued at ~US$ 21.8 bn in 2018.

Novel advancements in welding technologies such as resistance welding, arc welding, oxy-fuel welding, ultrasound welding, and laser beam welding are assisting the welding products market to garner considerable growth. Furthermore, rapid construction and infrastructure developments across the Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific may act as growth generators.

Welding Products Market: Major Findings

The arc welding segment held more than 40 percent share of the global welding products market in 2018

The arc welding segment is prognosticated to maintain its dominance from 2019 to 2027

On the basis of consumables, stick electrodes may acquire a significant position during the forecast period

Solid wires acquired the second largest market share in terms of welding consumables in 2018

Asia Pacific is projected to hold a significant share of the welding products market across the forecast period of 2019-2027

is projected to hold a significant share of the welding products market across the forecast period of 2019-2027 Asia Pacific was the largest growth contributor in 2018 and constituted more than 40 percent of the share of the global welding products market

was the largest growth contributor in 2018 and constituted more than 40 percent of the share of the global welding products market Japan , China , and India were vital contributors to the welding products market in Asia Pacific in 2018

, , and were vital contributors to the welding products market in in 2018 Well-established players acquired approximately 35 percent share of the global welding products market in 2018

Welding Products Market: Growth Propellers

The oil industry is in constant demand for constructing new pipelines and upgrading the current infrastructure. Therefore, this prospect may serve as a great growth accelerator for the welding products market through the forecast period of 2019-2027.

The ubiquitous applications of welding products across the massive automobile industry may serve as a vital growth prospect for the growth of the welding products market

The rising sales of electric and hybrid vehicles may further attract humungous growth for the welding products market during the assessment period

The shipbuilding industry may also garner good growth opportunities for the welding products market across the forecast period of 2019-2027

Large-scale investments in research and development activities are serving as a head start to create innovative technologies that offer seamless convenience to the end-user

The strengthening network of railways across numerous countries is also generating exponential growth for the welding products market as they are used in the construction of railway tracks

Welding Products Market: Growth Restraints

The global welding products market may incur losses in growth due to expensive labor. This aspect is eventually leading to a rise in the production cost and is hampering the growth of the welding products market largely. However, technological advancements are providing ideal solutions for overcoming such problems. The development of robotic or automatic welding machines may help in reviving the growth of the welding products market.

In addition, the COVID-19 outbreak has affected the welding products market negatively. Nevertheless, the lockdown restrictions imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic are being relaxed to revive the economy.

Global Welding Products Market: Segmentation

By Consumables

Stick Electrode

Solid Wires

Flux-cored Wires

SAW Wires & Fluxes

Gases

By Technology

Arc Welding

Resistance Welding

Oxy-fuel Welding

Laser Beam Welding

Ultrasound Welding

By Application

Automobile & Transportation

Building & Construction

Marine

Repair & Maintenance

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

& Latin America

