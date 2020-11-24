Flourishing Construction Sector and Increase in Purchasing Power Parity to Invite Profitable Growth for Wood Flooring Market Between 2019 and 2027: TMR

Swift urbanization across the world has led to a rise in construction activities and due to the escalating disposable income, renovation activities have surged greatly, thus inviting positive growth for the wood flooring market

The global wood flooring market is extrapolated to expand at a CAGR of ~6 percent during 2019-2027

ALBANY, N.Y, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The wood flooring market is estimated to record promising growth over the tenure of 2019-2027 on the back of the booming construction sector and increasing disposable income. Trendy flooring options have become the root of all renovation activities. Wood flooring is one of the most preferred choices for changing the look and feel of a particular house while renovating it.

Despite the stiff competition from alternatives like vinyl, laminates, and tiles, wood flooring has managed to attract a large consumer base through its varied benefits. Hence, all these factors invite extensive growth prospects for the wood flooring market.

The researchers at Transparency Market Research (TMR), after conducting a thorough and detailed analysis of all the aspects related to growth conclude that the global wood flooring market will expand at a CAGR of ~6 percent during the assessment period of 2019-2027. The global wood flooring market was valued at ~US$ 73.4 bn in 2018.

Magnifying middle-class population across the globe coupled with rising disposable income may bring tremendous growth opportunities for the wood flooring market. The willingness of the consumers to spend heftily on premium products is further adding extra stars of growth to the wood flooring market.

Wood Flooring Market: Transparency Market Diagnosis

The TMR analysts attribute the growth of the wood flooring market to factors such as consumer preference for beauty, aesthetics, durability, and others. The analysts also opine that the introduction of versatile options to consumers will prove to be a boon for the players to increase their revenue.

In geographical terms, the analysts predict that Asia Pacific may open new doors of growth opportunities for the wood flooring market during the assessment period. Developing countries such as India and China are the keys to unlock the treasure of growth according to the analysts.

Wood Flooring Market: Key Revelations

In terms of product, the solid wood segment accounted for a significant share of the global wood flooring market in 2018

The residential segment is slated to contribute heftily to the growth of the wood flooring market

Europe held a prominent share of the wood flooring market in terms of geography in 201

held a prominent share of the wood flooring market in terms of geography in 201 Asia Pacific also acquired a lucrative share of the global wood flooring market in 2018

also acquired a lucrative share of the global wood flooring market in 2018 In terms of demand, Japan accounted for a vital share in Asia Pacific in 2018

Wood Flooring Market: Growth Propellers

The potential to increase per capita consumption in developed countries like India brings immense growth opportunities for the global wood flooring market to increase its growth rate.

The growing influence of eco-friendly construction activities is inviting considerable demand for wood flooring

Wood flooring is low on maintenance and high on quality, thus attracting a large consumer base

The uniqueness of wood flooring is also a good growth-generating factor

Wood Flooring Market: Growth Restraints

Some factors may restrain the wood flooring market to a certain extent. Environmental regulations regarding deforestation is a vital growth-dampening factor for the wood flooring market. Furthermore, the costs involved in wood flooring production are greater than other flooring types. This aspect may also dent the growth prospects of the wood flooring market.

Global Wood Flooring Market: Segmentation

By Product

Solid Wood

Laminated Wood

Engineered Wood

By Application

Residential

Commercial

By Region

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

