Floss Picks Market to Reach $829.7 Mn, Globally, by 2026 at 4.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Surge in concern about dental health among consumers, advantages of floss picks over other floss products, and rise in awareness of dental care products in developing countries drive the growth of the global floss picks market

PORTLAND, Oregon, March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Floss Picks Market by Product Type (Disposable and Reusable), Shape (F Shape and Y Shape), and Distribution Channel (Supermarket/Hypermarket, Pharmacies, E commerce, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026." According to the report, the global floss picks industry was estimated at $606.3 million in 2019, and is expected to hit $829.7 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.6% from 2019 to 2026.

Drivers, restraints & opportunities-

Rise in concern about dental health among consumers, advantages of floss picks over other floss products, and surge in awareness of dental care products in developing countries fuel the growth of the global floss picks market. On the other hand, health issues with floss picks restrain the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, products with innovative functionality are expected to create multiple opportunities in the near future.

The disposable segment to retain its dominance during the estimated period-

Based on type, the disposable segment accounted for more than four-fifths of the global floss picks market share in 2019, and is expected to dominate by the end of 2026. Disposable floss picks are majorly used in hospitals, as they prevent contamination of medical products and offer better safety to patients which, in turn, drives the segment growth. At the same time, the reusable segment would cite the fastest CAGR of 5.9% by 2026. Their cost-effectiveness over disposable floss picks has boosted the growth of the segment.

The F shape segment to lead the trail during the study period-

Based on shape, the F shape segment held the largest share in 2019, generating more than four-fifths of the global floss picks market. This is due to increase in consumer inclination toward disposable F shape floss picks as they offer benefits such as cost competitiveness, easy availability, and easy handling attribute. The Y shape segment, on the other hand, would register the fastest CAGR of 5.9% during 2019–2026, owing to rise in awareness among consumers regarding the importance and benefits of flossing

North America to rule the roost by 2026-

Based on geography, North America contributed to nearly two-fifths of the global floss picks market revenue in 2019, and is projected to maintain the lion's share throughout the forecast period. Advancements in dental and oral care products, and increase in awareness among population toward dental care boost the floss picks production in this province. Simultaneously, the region across Asia-Pacific would showcase the fastest CAGR of 6.0% from 2019 to 2026. This is attributed to the fact that Asia-Pacific serves as a potential market for floss picks.

Key players in the market-

Church & Dwight, Inc.

Ranir

Procter & Gamble

High Ridge Brands Co.

Eco-dent

Dr. Wild & Co. AG.

Colgate-Palmolive

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.

Johnson & Johnson services

The Humble Co.

