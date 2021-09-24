Floral boutique Flora D'Lite launches www.floradlite.com

MUSCAT, Oman, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Flora D'Lite, boutique floral retailer in Oman has announced the exciting launch of a new platform for patrons in Muscat. The floral boutique has opened up its website www.floradlite.com to the public which will enable customers to book and plan their deliveries with ease throughout the city. The website is simple to use and has categorized sections for cakes, flowers and gifts for special occasions. city. The website is already gaining attention from key markets in the GCC, Asia and the United Kingdom with customers looking to send an endearing gift to distanced friends and family in Oman.

With 2 floral boutiques currently in operation in strategic Qurum and Muscat Hills areas, the development of the website which began months ago is meant to add convenience and provide a broader reach. Customers booking through the website can expect offers of the month or even daily discounts on some products which will be uploaded as soon as available. Payments can be made online and from the convenience of one's home, office or even from abroad.

"The launch of our own website has propelled our business into a new arena in Oman. While people have the option of ordering online we have the unique advantage of also having our own retail outlets. This provides the choice of online ease or firsthand selection and overall brand reinforcement at all levels," said a spokesperson for Flora D'Lite. "Ordering flowers for self or loved ones is made easy with some simplistic browsing. The website was planned to keep pace with the ever changing market with more consumers turning to online platforms to make their purchases," he added.

Flora D'Lite has offered online services through other platforms in the past but the launch of the new dedicated website which has been in the works for a while is expected to be a game changer. The brand hopes to make Flora D'Lite the go to name for flowers for every occasion. Future plans include expanding the delivery services beyond the Muscat area to cover more of the country before end 2021.

Editor's Note

Flora D'Lite is a floral boutique that opened in early 2021. The brand currently has 2 outlets in Qurum (next to Fun Zone) and Seeb (Links, Muscat Hills) with plans for more openings in the country within the year. The outlets supply fresh and artificial flowers, indoor plants, forever flowers and vases.

The company recently launched its own website www.floradlite.com which offers online services and delivery within the Muscat area.

