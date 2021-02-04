Flor de Caña Rum receives the Sustainability Award at the 2020 Green Awards

Today, Flor de Caña is the only global spirit to hold the world's two top sustainability certifications: Carbon Neutral and Fair Trade. While this achievement impressed the judges, it was the additional efforts of this family-owned brand that secured its position as recipient of the award, in particular the use of 100% renewable energy to distill its rum, planting 50,000 trees annually since 2005 and its programs to support the local community.

The Carbon Neutral certification, issued by Carbon Trust, assures consumers that Flor de Caña offsets all carbon emissions during the entire lifecycle of the rum, from field to market. Meanwhile, the Fair Trade certification, issued by Fair Trade USA, verifies that the rum is sustainably produced in compliance with over 300 rigorous labor, social and environmental standards.

The Flor de Caña story began in 1890 when a young Italian adventurer decided to establish a distillery at the base of Nicaragua's tallest and most active volcano, the San Cristóbal. 130 years and five family generations later, the entire production process of Flor de Caña continues under the supervision of the same family, mastering the art of sustainable rum making.

About Flor de Caña Rum

Flor de Caña is a sustainably produced premium rum that's Carbon Neutral & Fair Trade certified. From an 1890 family estate, it's distilled with 100% renewable energy and naturally aged without sugar. It was awarded "Best Rum Producer of the Year" by the International Wine and Spirit Competition in 2017. www.flordecana.com

Contact: corporatecommunications@flordecana.com



Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1432495/Flor_de_Can_a_12_Year_Rum.jpg

Related Links

http://www.flordecana.com



SOURCE Flor de Caña Rum