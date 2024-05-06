Flor de Caña receives Green Product Award in Germany for Sustainability Leadership

BERLIN, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Flor de Caña, the renowned premium rum brand celebrated for its exceptional quality and unwavering commitment to sustainability, is thrilled to announce its latest accolade: the Green Product Award. Presented in Germany, this prestigious recognition underscores Flor de Caña's pioneering efforts in sustainability, particularly as the world's first Carbon Neutral and Fair Trade certified spirit.

Flor de Caña Rum

As a family-owned brand that dates back to 1890, Flor de Caña has long championed environmental responsibility and social equity. This award reaffirms the brand's dedication to sustainable practices, including capturing all CO2 emissions during fermentation, distilling its rum with 100% renewable energy, planting one million trees since 2005 and a company school and hospital for benefit of employees and their families.

Flor de Caña has an award-winning portfolio of premium rums that are aged naturally, without sugar or artificial ingredients, in bourbon barrels for up to 30 years to obtain their exceptionally smooth flavor. Some of its most known expressions include Flor de Caña 12 Year, Flor de Caña 18 Year, Flor de Caña 25 Year and the 15-year-old Flor de Caña Terra, whose glass, label and box are made with sustainable materials.

For more than 10 years, the international Green Product Award has been honouring and awarding brands from various industries that demonstrate true leadership in their commitment to sustainable practices.

Flor de Caña's receipt of the Green Product Award serves as a testament to its unwavering dedication to sustainability and innovation in the global industry. As the brand continues to pave the way for a greener future, consumers can enjoy its premium rums with the confidence that they are supporting a brand that values environmental stewardship and social responsibility.

Media Contact: corporatecommunications@flordecana.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2405451/Flor_de_Can_a_Rum.jpg